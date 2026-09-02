India To Host Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 After ICC Shifts Event From Sri Lanka

India will host the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy from February 14 to 28, 2027, after the tournament was moved from Sri Lanka
Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will compete in the T20I tournament
All matches will be played at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and Vadodara International Cricket Stadium
The inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy has been shifted from Sri Lanka to India, with the six-team tournament set to be played from February 14 to 28, 2027.
The Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium will host the tournament, which will feature Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
“The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but will now be staged in India as Sri Lanka Cricket continues to make the requisite reforms outlined at the ICC’s Annual Conference in July."
"The ICC assessed three candidates - Bangladesh, India and South Africa - against its established host evaluation criteria before recommending India as the replacement host, a decision ratified by the ICC Board on 2 September,” the ICC said in a statement.
The ICC evaluated Bangladesh, India and South Africa as potential replacement hosts before selecting India. The decision was subsequently approved by the ICC Board.
The tournament will be played in the T20I format, unlike the men’s Champions Trophy, which is contested in the 50-over format.
The six participating teams qualified based on their positions in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as of the July 6 cut-off date. They will compete in a single round-robin league, with each team facing the other five sides.
The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final on February 28 and battle to become the first-ever winners of the Women’s Champions Trophy.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the inaugural tournament would provide another significant platform for the growth of women’s cricket.
“The ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 marks an exciting new chapter for women’s cricket. As the inaugural edition of the tournament, it will bring together the best teams in the world in an intense, high-quality competition, while creating even greater incentive for teams to continue rising through the rankings and competing for a place on the global stage.
“With a marquee ICC women’s event now taking place every year, we have a significant opportunity to build greater momentum, provide more consistency and create a stronger rhythm for the women’s game, its players and its fans around the world."
India will host another major ICC women’s tournament after staging the Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025. The hosts went on to claim the title, securing their first Women’s World Cup triumph.
Australia will arrive as the reigning Women’s T20 World Cup champions, having reclaimed the title in England in July 2026.
The tournament will open on February 14, with Mumbai and Vadodara set to stage all matches of the inaugural edition.