‘Turning Point’: Khalid Jamil Sees Brazil, Uruguay Tests As A Defining Moment For Indian Football

Khalid Jamil calls India's Brazil clash a potential turning point for Indian football
Jamil says matches against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama will help India prepare for the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers
The India coach urges fans to back the team and stresses fitness, confidence and adaptability
India head coach Khalid Jamil believes the national team's upcoming home fixtures against Brazil and Uruguay could become a landmark moment for Indian football, with the high-profile matches also offering valuable preparation ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
India will face five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time World Cup winners Uruguay on October 6, with both matches scheduled at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Before that, Jamil's side will take on Panama in Bengaluru on September 26.
Jamil believes facing teams of such pedigree will give his players an opportunity to learn, improve and gain confidence against top-level opposition.
“We need to play more matches. I don't want to play against low-ranking teams. It is better to play with a high-ranking team. There will definitely be improvement. The players will learn from it. And as a coach, there will be an improvement in how to interact. So overall, it is beneficial for everyone,” he told PTI in an interview on Wednesday.
The Brazil fixture carries particular significance as India prepare to face the five-time world champions for the first time in their history.
“Yes, it will be a turning point for Indian football. We are playing Brazil for the first time in history. We must think positively. We must focus on only one thing. India must go ahead.
“Our main target is next year, 2027, Asia Cup qualification. Before that, we are playing with strong teams. This is a very good thing happening for Indian football,” Jamil told PTI.
The coach also called for supporters to get behind the national team instead of focusing on the considerable difference in stature between India and their opponents.
“I think, more than anything else, this is history for India. If anybody talks negatively, he must stop. We need support from the fans. I feel that if the crowd supports India 100 per cent, the players will be motivated and will perform well,” he observed.
Jamil feels the exposure against elite opposition can have benefits beyond the immediate results, providing his players with experience of competing against teams that regularly operate at the highest level.
“It is very useful for the players and for everyone. It is a motivation. It is one step and then the next step is that we need to play more matches to gain confidence,” he said.
With India set to play the matches at home, Jamil believes the players must make the most of the occasion while maintaining the right balance between confidence and caution.
“The players are very eager to play. We know that they are a better team. So we have to be careful. For me, fitness should be good. The players we take should be fit. The second thing is that we are playing at home. So confidence should be there. We will be playing in front of a good crowd in Kolkata. We should get support,” he said.
Jamil further stressed that his squad must be physically prepared and capable of handling the pressure that will come with facing some of world football's biggest names.
“Every player should be fit and confident. Everybody must be strong, both defensively and offensively. We have to be smart. And defensively, we have to be strong, take responsibility as a player. Pressure will be there for the players.
“It is an honour for everyone who will play. As players and as coaching staff, it is our pleasure to play against Brazil. We are also playing Uruguay and Panama, so it is a very good initiative,” he said.
The India head coach said the squad is already motivated by the opportunity, particularly with Brazil's global stature making the October 3 encounter an occasion unlike any other in the country's footballing history.
“Yes, everyone is motivated for the match. We are playing against Brazil for the first time. Brazil is everyone's favourite. This has been the federation's (AIFF's) perfect move.”
Jamil also indicated that India will not adopt an approach based solely on defending against superior opposition. Instead, the team will adapt its tactics according to the demands of each match.
“Look, overall, as you know, it depends. It's not like only defensive, attacking also. Overall, whatever the football requirement is, we will do it.”
The coach has also backed the players selected for the upcoming international window, insisting that their performances and individual merits were the basis for their inclusion.
“They need good support, and we must believe in them. They will do a good job. And I have selected players according to their merits, according to their performance. It is a balanced team,” he signed off.
India's challenging run begins with Panama in Bengaluru on September 26, before the Blue Tigers return to Kolkata for consecutive heavyweight clashes against Brazil on October 3 and Uruguay on October 6.
The three fixtures are expected to serve as an important test of Jamil's squad as India build towards the 2027 Asian Cup qualification campaign.