Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer To Face The Heat Of Dismal UK Tour: BCCI Calls Review Meet

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer reportedly likely to attend BCCI review meeting
India’s dismal England and Ireland tours will be under discussion
Injuries, workload management and 2027 World Cup preparations also on agenda
India captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are reportedly likely to attend the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) review meeting at its Mumbai headquarters on Thursday.
The meeting has been called to assess India’s recent performances and discuss the roadmap for the team going forward, with the dismal tours of England and Ireland expected to be among the key talking points.
According to media reports, Gill, who leads India in Tests and ODIs, and Iyer, the T20I captain, could join head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman at the meeting.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and board president Mithun Manhas are also expected to attend, according to the Times of India.
The meeting was originally planned after India’s disappointing results in Ireland and England but was postponed because of the team’s subsequent two-Test tour of Sri Lanka. The BCCI is now set to conduct a broader review of India’s recent international assignments and determine the way forward.
Gill will be particularly important to the discussions given his leadership across the ODI and Test formats. India’s England tour produced mixed results under his captaincy, with the team losing the T20I series 4-0 before going down 2-1 in the three-match ODI series. India did, however, win the opening ODI in Birmingham.
Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Set For Key Role In BCCI Review
Iyer, meanwhile, has been entrusted with leading India in T20Is and could offer his perspective on the team’s recent white-ball struggles. India’s 2-0 defeat against Ireland in June ended a run of 16 consecutive unbeaten T20I series, before the team suffered a 4-0 series loss in England.
The England T20I series included a 125-run defeat in Nottingham, one of the most disappointing results of the tour. With both captains potentially present, the meeting could provide the BCCI with direct inputs from the players leading the team across the three formats.
The review is not expected to be limited to the UK tour. According to a source quoted by the Times of India, India’s tours of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will also be assessed.
“Not just the tours of the UK, the tours of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be reviewed as well,” the source said, according to the Times of India.
The wider review comes as India look towards a packed international schedule and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The BCCI will also be keen to ensure greater coordination between the captains, coaching staff, selectors and the CoE.
Injury Management And Workload Also On Agenda
Player fitness is expected to be another major subject at the meeting. The BCCI and CoE have faced scrutiny over a series of injuries involving key players, while The Indian Express reported concerns over communication between the CoE, players and the selection committee.
There has reportedly been at least one instance when the selection committee was not informed that Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for a tour. Washington Sundar was also ruled out, while Sai Sudharsan’s recovery took longer than expected.
The workload generated by the Indian Premier League is also expected to be discussed, with team management having previously raised concerns about players not being available at full strength for important international assignments.
The fitness status of four players in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan remains uncertain. Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana are scheduled to undergo fitness tests at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on September 9.
With India due to travel to New Zealand later this year for a two-Test series, the board is also expected to discuss how its fast-bowling resources can be managed more effectively.
Hardik Pandya’s fitness could also feature in the discussions. The selection committee wants the all-rounder available for the 2027 ODI World Cup, although his current bowling workload remains a concern.
The Indian Express reported that Pandya is currently unable to bowl more than five or six overs in an ODI.