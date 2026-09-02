Imam-ul-Haq In Danger: Terrible Test Numbers Puts Extra Pressure Amid ‘Fake Injury’ Controversy

The Pakistan cricket team is never out of drama, and they have found another one after England routed them in the second Test by 194 runs at Lord’s, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was quick to react as they dropped seven players, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul also bearing the brunt mid-tour. PCB replaced the axed players with five uncapped players along with experienced Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal ahead of the third and final test, starting September 9.