India A To Tour New Zealand For Three Four-Day Matches Ahead Of Test Series

India A will play three four-day matches against New Zealand A in Christchurch from October 24 to November 10
The red-ball series will provide crucial preparation and acclimatisation for players looking to push for places in India’s Test squad
India’s senior team will later face New Zealand in two Tests, beginning in Wellington on November 19 before the second Test in Christchurch
India A will play three four-day matches against New Zealand A in Christchurch from October 24, New Zealand Cricket announced on Tuesday.
The series will be part of India's build-up to the two-Test series against New Zealand later in the tour, with the A side's matches preceding the senior team's red-ball assignment.
The fixtures were announced as part of New Zealand Cricket's domestic red-ball schedule for the Plunket Shield.
"The domestic red ball summer will also get an injection of international class as New Zealand A host India A for three four-day matches in Christchurch starting October 24," NZC said on its website.
India are scheduled to tour New Zealand in October-November for five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.
The two-Test series will begin in Wellington from November 19-23, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27-December 1.
India are currently ranked fifth in the World Test Championship points table, while New Zealand are third.
New Zealand had made a historic 3-0 sweep in their tour of India during their previous Test series in 2024-25.