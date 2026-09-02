India A To Tour New Zealand For Three Four-Day Matches Ahead Of Test Series

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India A will play three four-day matches against New Zealand A from October 24, giving India’s Test hopefuls valuable red-ball exposure and a chance to acclimatise before the senior team’s two-Test series

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India A To Tour New Zealand For Three Four-Day Matches Ahead Of Test Series
India A To Tour New Zealand For Three Four-Day Matches Ahead Of Test Series Photo: Associated Press
Summary of this article

  • India A will play three four-day matches against New Zealand A in Christchurch from October 24 to November 10

  • The red-ball series will provide crucial preparation and acclimatisation for players looking to push for places in India’s Test squad

  • India’s senior team will later face New Zealand in two Tests, beginning in Wellington on November 19 before the second Test in Christchurch

India A will play three four-day matches against New Zealand A in Christchurch from October 24, New Zealand Cricket announced on Tuesday.

The series will be part of India's build-up to the two-Test series against New Zealand later in the tour, with the A side's matches preceding the senior team's red-ball assignment.

The fixtures were announced as part of New Zealand Cricket's domestic red-ball schedule for the Plunket Shield.

"The domestic red ball summer will also get an injection of international class as New Zealand A host India A for three four-day matches in Christchurch starting October 24," NZC said on its website.

India are scheduled to tour New Zealand in October-November for five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

The two-Test series will begin in Wellington from November 19-23, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27-December 1.

India are currently ranked fifth in the World Test Championship points table, while New Zealand are third.

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New Zealand had made a historic 3-0 sweep in their tour of India during their previous Test series in 2024-25.

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