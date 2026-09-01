Ben Shelton Vs Tallon Griekspoor, US Open 2026: Tight Discipline Helps American Secure Comeback Victory

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Eighth seed Ben Shelton weathered a turbulent start at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, turning a dismal opening set into a commanding 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 victory over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor to advance to the second round of the 2026 US Open. The top-ranked American struggled to find his rhythm and was routinely punctured by Griekspoor’s crisp baseline game. Stunned in a quick first set where he managed just a single game, Shelton completely flipped the script in the second. He radically sharpened his discipline and began dictating play with his forehand to race through the set 6-1. The third set forced a tense sequence before heading into a tiebreak. Shelton raised his level precisely and claimed the tiebreak 7-3. Shelton finished the contest firing 12 aces, clicking at 86 percent on his first-serve points won, and converting five of his seven break opportunities to secure his opening-round campaign in style.

image Prefer on Google
Ben Shelton US Open Tennis Championships
Ben Shelton, of the United States, celebrates after he defeated Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, in a match during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
1/11
US Open: Ben Shelton vs Tallon Griekspoor
Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, left, greets Ben Shelton, of the United States, after Shelton won their match during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
2/11
US Open: Tallon Griekspoor vs Ben Shelton
Soccer player Trinity Rodman reacts as her boyfriend Ben Shelton, of the United States, competes against Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
3/11
US Open Tennis Championships Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
4/11
Tallon Griekspoor US Open Tennis Championships
Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, returns the ball to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championshipsin New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
5/11
Ben Shelton US Open Tennis
Ben Shelton, of the United States, serves the ball to Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
6/11
US Open Tennis Championships Tallon Griekspoor
Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, returns the ball to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
7/11
US Open Tennis Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
8/11
Tallon Griekspoor US Open Tennis
Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, returns the ball to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
9/11
US Open Tennis 2026 Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
10/11
Tallon Griekspoor US Open Tennis 2026
Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, serves to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
11/11
Ben Shelton US Open Tennis
Ben Shelton, of the United States, arrives to compete against Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories