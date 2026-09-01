Ben Shelton Vs Tallon Griekspoor, US Open 2026: Tight Discipline Helps American Secure Comeback Victory

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 September 2026 6:22 pm

Eighth seed Ben Shelton weathered a turbulent start at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, turning a dismal opening set into a commanding 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 victory over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor to advance to the second round of the 2026 US Open. The top-ranked American struggled to find his rhythm and was routinely punctured by Griekspoor’s crisp baseline game. Stunned in a quick first set where he managed just a single game, Shelton completely flipped the script in the second. He radically sharpened his discipline and began dictating play with his forehand to race through the set 6-1. The third set forced a tense sequence before heading into a tiebreak. Shelton raised his level precisely and claimed the tiebreak 7-3. Shelton finished the contest firing 12 aces, clicking at 86 percent on his first-serve points won, and converting five of his seven break opportunities to secure his opening-round campaign in style.