Marta Kostyuk Makes Flying Start At US Open With Dominant Straight-Sets Win
Marta Kostyuk made a flying start to her US Open campaign, defeating Australian qualifier Storm Hunter 6-4, 6-1 in just 67 minutes at the Grandstand. The 11th-seeded Ukrainian immediately seized control, racing into a 4-1 lead before Hunter mounted a brief response. Kostyuk held her nerve to close out the opening set after Hunter double-faulted on set point. The second set was far more one-sided, with Kostyuk breaking early and refusing to give her opponent an opportunity to recover. She finished with eight aces and won 59% of the total points, underlining her dominance from start to finish. The victory extends Kostyuk’s impressive Grand Slam form after semi-final appearances at both the French Open and Wimbledon this season. She will next face either Sloane Stephens or Clara Tauson.
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