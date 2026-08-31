Marta Kostyuk Makes Flying Start At US Open With Dominant Straight-Sets Win

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Marta Kostyuk made a flying start to her US Open campaign, defeating Australian qualifier Storm Hunter 6-4, 6-1 in just 67 minutes at the Grandstand. The 11th-seeded Ukrainian immediately seized control, racing into a 4-1 lead before Hunter mounted a brief response. Kostyuk held her nerve to close out the opening set after Hunter double-faulted on set point. The second set was far more one-sided, with Kostyuk breaking early and refusing to give her opponent an opportunity to recover. She finished with eight aces and won 59% of the total points, underlining her dominance from start to finish. The victory extends Kostyuk’s impressive Grand Slam form after semi-final appearances at both the French Open and Wimbledon this season. She will next face either Sloane Stephens or Clara Tauson.

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US Open Tennis Championships Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, reacts following a match against Storm Hunter, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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Marta Kostyuk US Open Tennis Championships
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, follows through on a serve to Storm Hunter, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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US Open Tennis Championships Storm Hunter
Storm Hunter, of Australia, returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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US Open Tennis Marta Kostyuk,
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, returns the ball to Storm Hunter, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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US Open Tennis Storm Hunter
Storm Hunter, of Australia, returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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Marta Kostyuk US Open Tennis
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, competes against Storm Hunter, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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Storm Hunter US Open Tennis
Storm Hunter, of Australia, returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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US Open 2026 Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, returns the ball to Storm Hunter, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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US Open 2026 Storm Hunter
Storm Hunter, of Australia, returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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Marta Kostyuk US Open 2026
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, returns the ball to Storm Hunter, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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Storm Hunter US Open 2026
Storm Hunter, of Australia, returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

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