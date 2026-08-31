'No, No, I Haven't...' - Babar Azam Breaks Silence On Pakistan’s Lord’s Test Boycott Threat Over Imran Khan Interview

Babar Azam denied knowing about reports of a possible Pakistan boycott during the Lord’s Test over the Imran Khan interview controversy
The interview aired during lunch despite the reported PCB concerns, but Pakistan returned to the field and play continued normally
Pakistan coach Sarfaraz Ahmed backed Babar’s account, saying neither he nor the players knew about any alleged boycott threat
Babar Azam has denied having any knowledge of reports that Pakistan were considering refusing to return to the field during the Lord’s Test against England following a controversy involving an interview with Imran Khan’s sons.
The Pakistan batter was asked about the reported boycott discussions after England completed a 194-run victory in the second Test, but insisted that he had not heard about any such plans.
“No, no, no. I haven't heard that thing,” Babar told BBC Test Match Special after the match.
When asked again whether he was aware of discussions about Pakistan potentially staying off the field, Babar gave another brief response: “No.”
The comments came days after reports claimed the Pakistan Cricket Board had objected strongly to Sky Sports’ decision to broadcast an interview with Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan. The interview was conducted by former England captain Michael Atherton and focused on concerns surrounding Imran Khan’s health, treatment and circumstances while in prison.
Imran Khan Interview Controversy Fails To Halt Test
The controversy intensified on the opening day at Lord’s when the 18-minute interview was eventually broadcast during the lunch break. Reports suggested the PCB had considered keeping Pakistan’s players in the dressing room for the afternoon session if Sky Sports went ahead with the broadcast. However, Pakistan returned to the field as scheduled and play continued without interruption.
Babar’s comments also align with remarks made earlier by Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, who said neither he nor the players were aware of any reported threat involving the continuation of the England tour. Sarfaraz maintained that his attention remained focused on the Test rather than the developments surrounding the broadcast.
The off-field controversy ultimately had no impact on the completion of the match. England dominated the final stages to bowl Pakistan out for 194 while defending 389, securing a 194-run victory and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. Saud Shakeel offered Pakistan their strongest resistance with a fighting 97, while Ollie Robinson finished with eight wickets in the match.
The teams will now move to Birmingham for the third and final Test at Edgbaston, beginning September 9, with Pakistan looking to avoid a series clean sweep.