Chelsea Edge Brighton 4-3 In Seven-Goal Premier League Classic

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 August 2026 11:51 am

Chelsea edged Brighton 4-3 in a thrilling seven-goal Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge, maintaining their perfect start under Xabi Alonso. Romeo Lavia opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Pedro Neto doubled Chelsea’s advantage 10 minutes later. Joao Pedro then made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute against his former club, but Brighton responded through Malick Yalcouye before half-time. The visitors continued their fightback after the break when Joao Pedro inadvertently turned Pascal Gross’ cross into his own net in the 63rd minute. Cole Palmer restored Chelsea’s two-goal cushion with a superb 25-yard strike in the 74th minute, but Gross headed Brighton’s third deep into stoppage time to set up a nervy finish. Chelsea held on for a second league win under Alonso, while Brighton suffered their first defeat.