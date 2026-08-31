Chelsea Edge Brighton 4-3 In Seven-Goal Premier League Classic

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Chelsea edged Brighton 4-3 in a thrilling seven-goal Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge, maintaining their perfect start under Xabi Alonso. Romeo Lavia opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Pedro Neto doubled Chelsea’s advantage 10 minutes later. Joao Pedro then made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute against his former club, but Brighton responded through Malick Yalcouye before half-time. The visitors continued their fightback after the break when Joao Pedro inadvertently turned Pascal Gross’ cross into his own net in the 63rd minute. Cole Palmer restored Chelsea’s two-goal cushion with a superb 25-yard strike in the 74th minute, but Gross headed Brighton’s third deep into stoppage time to set up a nervy finish. Chelsea held on for a second league win under Alonso, while Brighton suffered their first defeat.

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EPL: Chelsea vs Brighton
Chelsea's head coach Xabi Alonso greets Chelsea's Reece James after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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EPL 2026-27: Chelsea vs Brighton
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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EPL 2026-27: Brighton vs Chelsea
Brighton's Diego Gomez, centre, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Jorrel Hato during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League 2026-27: Chelsea vs Brighton
Chelsea's Joao Pedro scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton
Chelsea's Joao Pedro reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League: Brighton vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, left, celebrates with Chelsea's Morgan Rogers, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League 2026-27: Brighton vs Chelsea
Brighton's Luka Vuskovic, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Morgan Rogers during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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EPL: Brighton vs Chelsea
Chelsea players celebrate after Chelsea's Romeo Lavia scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Chelsea vs Brighton
Chelsea's Wesley Fofana controls the ball in the air ahead of Brighton's Maxim De Cuyper during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Brighton vs Chelsea
Brighton's Malick Yalcouye, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Chelsea vs Brighton
Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, challenges for the ball with Brighton's Luka Vuskovic during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

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