In Photos: Life In Nepal's Dhading After Flood Waters Recede

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Flood-hit communities in Nepal’s Dhading district are struggling to rebuild their lives after devastating flash floods. This photo gallery captures the daily realities of affected residents, damaged homes and roads, debris-covered areas and relief efforts, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced by communities as they begin the long recovery process
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