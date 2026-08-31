In Photos: Life In Nepal's Dhading After Flood Waters Recede

P Photo Webdesk 31 August 2026 12:30 pm Published at: 31 August 2026 12:29 pm Updated on:

Flood-hit communities in Nepal’s Dhading district are struggling to rebuild their lives after devastating flash floods. This photo gallery captures the daily realities of affected residents, damaged homes and roads, debris-covered areas and relief efforts, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced by communities as they begin the long recovery process