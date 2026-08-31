In Photos: Life In Nepal's Dhading After Flood Waters Recede

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Flood-hit communities in Nepal’s Dhading district are struggling to rebuild their lives after devastating flash floods. This photo gallery captures the daily realities of affected residents, damaged homes and roads, debris-covered areas and relief efforts, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced by communities as they begin the long recovery process

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Nepal floods — Life in Dhading
People carrying relief material move to a safer place in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Nepal Tibet border flooding
People look for their belongings in debris amidst settled mud and silt inside a house in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Nepal natural disaster August 2026
People receive relief material distributed by the administration in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Life in Dhading after floods
A student looks at books in a box retrieved from debris in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Dhading community flood survival stories
Damaged houses remain covered in mud and silt in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Trishuli River destruction Dhading
People carrying relief material walk across a footbridge to move to a safer place in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Dhading flood victims
Damaged houses remain covered in mud and silt in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Sifting through mud Dhading Nepa
People carrying relief material move to a safer place in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Lost homes and livelihoods Dhading
People sit on higher ground near their damaged houses in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Galchhi Dhading flood damage
People gather as an excavator removes mud and debris after a road was blocked following a landslide, in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Dhading flood rescue operation
People carrying relief material move to a safer place in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

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