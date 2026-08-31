Inside Iran’s Larak Island: What Makes It So Strategically Important?

Larak Island lies near the Strait of Hormuz and forms part of Iran’s wider military network around the waterway
The island’s location and military infrastructure give Tehran a position from which it can monitor and threaten maritime activity
Its strategic importance has come into sharper focus after the US struck Iranian rocket launchers on the island
The US strike on Larak Island has brought renewed attention to a small piece of Iranian territory that rarely features at the centre of international news. A CENTCOM spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said US forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on the island after Iranian forces were observed preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. Iran condemned the attack and responded with strikes against US positions in the region.
Larak’s importance, however, does not come from its size. It comes from its position inside the geography of the Strait of Hormuz and its place within a wider network of Iranian military positions around the waterway.
The US Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute identifies Larak, Qeshm and Hormuz as the three most consequential islands in the strait. It describes Larak as a critical checkpoint for vessels moving through Hormuz and notes the presence of significant Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities on the island.
That makes Larak part of the wider contest over whether Iran can threaten maritime movement through Hormuz and whether the United States can keep the commercial waterway open.
What Happened On Larak Island?
The immediate trigger was the US strike against two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak. Washington said it had detected Iranian forces preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. Iran condemned the operation and subsequently launched retaliatory strikes against US positions in the UAE and Jordan.
The broader military context is important. US Central Command said American forces had begun setting conditions for mine clearance in the Strait of Hormuz, including a naval operation intended to establish a safe passage for commercial shipping.
The sequence therefore matters: Washington was attempting to make the maritime route safe, while Iranian military positions around the strait remained capable of threatening that effort.
Where Is Larak Island?
Larak lies off Iran’s southern coast near Bandar Abbas, within the wider Strait of Hormuz area.
Larak, Qeshm and Hormuz as a strategically important group sitting just outside Bandar AbbasVessels transiting the strait pass by Larak and divert into the narrower waters between Larak and Qeshm. The island also contains significant IRGC facilities.
That geography gives Larak importance disproportionate to its size.
Unlike an open-ocean route, the Strait of Hormuz is a constrained maritime passage bordered by Iranian and Omani territory.
Larak should not, however, be described as a single point that literally controls the entire strait. Iran’s military position depends on a network of islands, coastal bases and maritime forces.
Why Does Larak Matter To Iran?
Larak’s strategic value comes from the combination of location and military infrastructure.
First is its geographic position. Its proximity to major maritime routes gives Iranian forces a strategically valuable location from which activity in and around the waterway can be observed and responded to. The US Army War College places Larak within a wider Iranian network of surveillance and targeting capabilities around Hormuz.
Second is military positioning. The islands around Bandar Abbas allow Iran to place military systems close to the maritime corridor. The War College describes the Larak-Qeshm-Hormuz group as central to Iran’s ability to maintain pressure on shipping and potentially sustain a closure of the strait.
Third is maritime pressure. Iran does not necessarily have to physically close Hormuz to influence commercial traffic. The threat of mines, missile attacks or other disruption can force ships and naval forces to change their behaviour.
The historical experience of the region shows how quickly such risks can affect commerce. During the Iran-Iraq Tanker War, attacks on shipping drove up insurance rates even though actual sinkings were relatively limited.
Finally, Larak provides strategic depth. It is one element of a broader Iranian island network. Degrading one position does not necessarily eliminate Tehran’s ability to threaten maritime movement because other positions can continue supporting Iran’s military posture.
How Has Larak Been Used Historically?
Larak’s importance predates the current US-Iran confrontation.
During the Iran-Iraq Tanker War in the 1980s, Iran established an offshore oil-transshipment point using large tankers as floating storage near Larak. Oil could be transferred from Iranian tankers to foreign vessels offshore, reducing the exposure of some foreign-flagged tankers to Iraqi attacks.
Iranian tankers made the dangerous shuttle between Larak and Kharg Island, the country’s principal oil-export terminal. The arrangement allowed Tehran to keep oil moving despite the risks created by attacks on shipping. Larak itself was also targeted during the conflict, including an Iraqi air strike against oil-storage tankers there in 1987.
The episode demonstrated the island’s broader strategic value: its location allows Iran to connect maritime geography with energy and military operations.
Why Is The Strait Of Hormuz So Important?
Larak matters because Hormuz matters.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. It connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, carrying large volumes of crude oil, petroleum products and LNG.
The scale of the change during the current conflict illustrates that vulnerability. Crude oil and petroleum liquids transported through Hormuz averaged 21.6 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2025, before the conflict began. That fell to 4.9 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2026.
LNG flows also fell sharply, from 10.5 billion cubic feet per day in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 0.8 Bcf/d in the second quarter of 2026.
The sharp fall in volumes shows how military pressure around Hormuz can have consequences far beyond the immediate battlefield. The waterway is especially important to Asian energy markets, making disruption consequential for major consumers including India, China, Japan and South Korea.
Some oil can be rerouted through pipelines and alternative maritime routes however, those alternatives cannot replace the full volume normally carried through Hormuz.
Why Is Larak Important In The Current US-Iran War?
The current conflict has made the relationship between military positions and maritime access an immediate strategic issue.
CENTCOM said US naval forces had begun operations to establish conditions for clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz. The command described the strait as an essential trade corridor and said the operation was aimed at ensuring a safe passage for commercial vessels.
That makes Iranian military positions close to the waterway strategically important even when they are not themselves located in the shipping channel.
The Larak-Qeshm-Hormuz group as a strategic keystone of Iran’s ability to sustain pressure on, and potentially close, the Strait of Hormuz, while also noting the difficulty of taking and holding the island group and the continued importance of other Iranian positions.
The current dispute is therefore not simply about territory. It is about what capabilities Iran can position around a waterway that carries a major share of global seaborne energy supplies.
Why Did The US Target Larak?
The US justification centred on the threat of sea mines.
CENTCOM’s mine-clearance operation provides the wider context: Washington was already deploying naval forces to establish a route through waters where mines represented a threat to shipping.
Against that backdrop, the US said the Larak launchers were being prepared for a mining operation. The significance of the strike therefore lies less in Larak’s ability to close Hormuz by itself than in the military capabilities positioned on the island and across the surrounding network.
How Could Iran Use Larak To Pressure Shipping?
The threat does not depend on one weapon.
Iran’s wider island-based military network can support several forms of maritime pressure, including sea mines, missiles, surveillance and targeting systems and smaller maritime forces. The US Army War College describes these capabilities as part of Iran’s broader ability to threaten or interdict shipping around Hormuz.
Mines can make an otherwise navigable route unsafe until specialist forces can establish that it has been cleared. That is why mine-clearance operations have become part of the US military effort around the strait.
A shipping company may alter its route. Naval forces may have to devote resources to mine clearance or protection. Insurance costs can rise as the perceived danger increases. The Tanker War demonstrated how attacks on shipping could generate such economic effects even when large-scale destruction of vessels remained limited.
Is Larak More Important Than Iran’s Other Gulf Islands?
Larak is important, but it is not an Iranian “off switch” for Hormuz.
Larak, Qeshm and Hormuz as a network rather than isolated positions. Qeshm is substantially larger and provides greater physical depth, while Hormuz Island sits close to the maritime approaches. Larak occupies a strategically important position near Bandar Abbas and the shipping routes through the strait.
Kharg Island serves a different but equally important function. It is Iran’s principal oil-export terminal and was central to the country’s energy infrastructure during the Tanker War. Larak, by contrast, has greater significance because of its position in the military geography around Hormuz.
The distinction matters because pressure on one island does not necessarily remove Iran’s ability to threaten the waterway. The wider network provides redundancy.
What Happens Next?
The immediate questions are whether Iran attempts to deploy new mine-laying or other maritime-denial capabilities, whether the US continues targeting positions it believes threaten shipping and whether commercial traffic through Hormuz can recover.
The traffic through Hormuz remains far below its pre-conflict level. It assumes shipments will remain severely constrained through August, with flows only slowly increasing from September and trade patterns generally moving back towards pre-conflict conditions only in early 2027.
But the military problem is larger than any single island. The US Army War College’s analysis suggests that Iran’s island network gives it multiple positions from which to sustain pressure on maritime traffic, even if individual facilities are damaged.
Larak is strategically important, then, not because it is a large island or because it can single-handedly shut the Strait of Hormuz. Its value comes from its position within the geography that makes Hormuz such a powerful chokepoint.
In the current war, that makes Larak part of a much larger contest over whether Iran can continue using the Strait of Hormuz as a source of military and economic leverage, and whether the United States can keep the commercial waterway open.