Icelanders Reject Bid To Reopen EU Membership Negotiations

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Outlook News Desk
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Icelanders have rejected a proposal to restart accession negotiations with the European Union, keeping the country's 2009 membership application on hold.

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Summary of this article

  • Icelanders voted against restarting accession negotiations with the European Union

  • The result keeps Iceland’s 2009 EU membership application on hold and ends the immediate push to reopen talks

  • Iceland remains in the European Economic Area and Schengen while staying outside the European Union

Icelanders have voted against restarting accession negotiations with the European Union, according to results published by Iceland's National Electoral Commission following Saturday's referendum. 118,040 voters opposed restarting the talks, while 105,339 backed the proposal, with turnout at 82.6%.

The result means Iceland will not restart EU accession negotiations at this stage. The referendum asked voters whether the country should resume talks with the bloc; a "yes" vote would only have reopened negotiations and would not itself have made Iceland an EU member. Any eventual accession agreement would have required a separate referendum.

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What Did Iceland Vote On?

Voters were asked whether Iceland should restart accession negotiations with the EU, a process that began after the country submitted its membership application in 2009.

The negotiations were suspended in 2013 after a change in government. Iceland subsequently remained outside the European Union, although it maintained close economic and institutional ties with the bloc through the European Economic Area and Schengen arrangements.

A "yes" vote would have restarted negotiations rather than committed Iceland to membership. The government had said Icelanders would have the final say on any eventual accession agreement through a separate referendum.

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What Happens Now?

The result means the government will not restart EU accession negotiations on the basis of this referendum.

Iceland's existing relationship with the European Union remains unchanged. The country remains part of the European Economic Area, giving it access to the EU single market, and participates in the Schengen area. It retains its own currency and remains outside the EU's political institutions.

The result ends the immediate political effort to reopen negotiations after more than a decade on hold, although it does not permanently prevent a future government from revisiting the question.

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