Iceland Cricket’s Brutal Jibe at England After Bangladesh’s Historic Australia Win: ‘Fun Fact…’

Iceland Crickert takes a brutal jibe at England, referring to Bangladesh's historic Test win in Darwin
Bangladesh stunned Australia by 9 wickets to win their first ever Test match Down Under
Iceland Cricket pointed out that Bangladesh now have as many Test victories in Australia as England have managed over the last 15 years
Bangladesh’s historic win against Australia in Darwn left the cricketing world surprise. While experts and fans have been praising the Bangla Tigers, Iceland Cricket utilised it as an opportunity to take a brutal dig at England.
Bangladesh, on Sunday (August 16), stunned a full-strength Australian side by nine wickets at Marra Oval, registering their first-ever Test victory Down Under. The visitors chased down 57 successfully to cap one of their biggest Test victories.
While Bangladesh basked in the glory of the historic landmark, Iceland Cricket’s couldn't resist taking a dig at England. The cricketing body highlighted a bizarre statistic on X, pointing out that Bangladesh now have as many Test victories in Australia as England have managed over the last 15 years. The tally stands at one win each.
England’s Lone Victory In 15 Years
The stats that Iceland Cricket’s X post talked about was England's only Test win in Australia over the past 15 years which came during the 2025-26 Ashes series. Ben Stokes & Co beat Australia by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2025, ending a wait of 5,468 days for a Test victory on Australian soil. Before that, England's last Test win in Australia was at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2011 under Andrew Strauss.
Bangladesh Stun Australia
Bangladesh dictated terms right from the opening day of the first Test as they bundled out Australia for 198 in the first innings. The batters then seized control with a 228-lead in the second innings.
On the fourth day, Cameron Green fought hard with a gritty century, his third in Test cricket, but received little support from the rest of the batting line-up. Bangladesh continued to chip away with regular wickets, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading the charge through a superb five-wicket haul.
Australia captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that Bangladesh outplayed his side in all departments. The win was Bangladesh’s first-ever Test victory in Australia and only their third Test on Australian soil.