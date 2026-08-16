WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does Bangladesh Stand After Beating Australia In 1st Test? Check India Scenario

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Bangladesh defeating Australia in the first Test of the two-match series has broke open the race for the World Test Championship. Check the updated World Test Championship standings and how the result impacts the table

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table Updates Australia vs Bangladesh Standings
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right, of Bangladesh is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. JAMES ROSS/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh secured a historic 9-wicket Test win over Australia in Darwin, boosting their WTC points percentage to 66.67%

  • Australia maintain the top spot, but South Africa and New Zealand close in as the qualification race blows wide open

  • India face mounting pressure in the mid-table battle while slipping to fifth spot

Bangladesh scripted one of the most stunning upsets in Test cricket history by defeating Australia by nine wickets in the first Test at Marrara Stadium in Darwin.

Built on a clinical first-innings total of 426 anchored by Tanzid Hasan's magnificent maiden century and disciplined bowling led by Hasan Mahmud, the visitors outplayed the hosts across all four days. This historic triumph injected massive momentum into their campaign, surging their points percentage (PCT) from 58.33 to a stellar 66.67.

While they remain stationed at fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, the win firmly cements their status as serious contenders and narrows the gap with the top tier.

From India’s perspective, Bangladesh's historic surge adds an intriguing and daunting layer of pressure to a crucial mid-table battle in the World Test Championship cycle. Currently positioned fifth in the standings with a 48.15 PCT, India finds themselves separated from the newly empowered top four by a rapidly widening margin.

Under the leadership of captain Shubman Gill, the team faces an intensified tactical and mental challenge to recalibrate their campaign. With Gill at the helm steering a transitioning squad through demanding bilateral assignments, consistency has become an absolute necessity rather than a luxury.

Related Content
Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh celebrates after dismissing Beau Webster of Australia during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. - JAMES ROSS/AP Photo
Australia's Mitchell Starc, centre, celebrates with teammate the wicket of during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. - AP Photo/Tertius Pickard
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and West Indies skipper Roston Chase sharing the tropy as the two-match Test series end up 1-1 - X/windiescricket
South Africa celebrate their ICC World Test Championship 2025 triumph at Lord's, receiving the WTC mace during the presentation ceremony, with jubilant teammates, packed stands and official tournament branding in the background - X/JayShah

Any further slip-ups or dropped points in upcoming series risk leaving India too far behind the pacesetters, transforming every remaining fixture into a must-win battle as they fight to force their way back into the qualification bracket.

World Test Championships 2025-27: Updated Points Table

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostDrawnPointsPCT (%)
1Australia97208477.77
2South Africa43103675
3New Zealand64115272.22
4Bangladesh53114066.67
5India94415248.15
6Sri Lanka41122041.67
7England134813824.36
8Pakistan62401622.22
9West Indies122823020.83

For Australia, the shock defeat serves as a rude awakening that dents their previously dominant grip on the table. Despite the loss, Pat Cummins' side holds on to the number one spot with a 77.77 PCT, but their margin for error has shrunk considerably.

South Africa (75.00 PCT) and New Zealand (72.22 PCT) are breathing directly down their necks in second and third place, meaning Australia's stumble in Darwin has blown the race for the automatic qualification spots wide open.

Furthermore, Bangladesh's rise shake up the mathematical projections for the rest of the chasing pack, including Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan, and the West Indies. As Bangladesh continue to rack up crucial wins outside their subcontinental comfort zone, the traditional hierarchy of the WTC cycle is facing unprecedented disruption.

Lower-ranked teams now realize that the door is cracked open for major upsets, intensifying the competition across the board and making every single series points-table gold as the race to the 2027 final heats up.

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