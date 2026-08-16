WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does Bangladesh Stand After Beating Australia In 1st Test? Check India Scenario

O Outlook Sports Desk 16 August 2026 1:28 pm Published at: 16 August 2026 1:25 pm Updated on:

Bangladesh defeating Australia in the first Test of the two-match series has broke open the race for the World Test Championship. Check the updated World Test Championship standings and how the result impacts the table

O Outlook Sports Desk 16 August 2026 1:28 pm Published at: 16 August 2026 1:25 pm Updated on:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right, of Bangladesh is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. JAMES ROSS/AP Photo