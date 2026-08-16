WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does Bangladesh Stand After Beating Australia In 1st Test? Check India Scenario

Bangladesh secured a historic 9-wicket Test win over Australia in Darwin, boosting their WTC points percentage to 66.67%
Australia maintain the top spot, but South Africa and New Zealand close in as the qualification race blows wide open
India face mounting pressure in the mid-table battle while slipping to fifth spot
Bangladesh scripted one of the most stunning upsets in Test cricket history by defeating Australia by nine wickets in the first Test at Marrara Stadium in Darwin.
Built on a clinical first-innings total of 426 anchored by Tanzid Hasan's magnificent maiden century and disciplined bowling led by Hasan Mahmud, the visitors outplayed the hosts across all four days. This historic triumph injected massive momentum into their campaign, surging their points percentage (PCT) from 58.33 to a stellar 66.67.
While they remain stationed at fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, the win firmly cements their status as serious contenders and narrows the gap with the top tier.
From India’s perspective, Bangladesh's historic surge adds an intriguing and daunting layer of pressure to a crucial mid-table battle in the World Test Championship cycle. Currently positioned fifth in the standings with a 48.15 PCT, India finds themselves separated from the newly empowered top four by a rapidly widening margin.
Under the leadership of captain Shubman Gill, the team faces an intensified tactical and mental challenge to recalibrate their campaign. With Gill at the helm steering a transitioning squad through demanding bilateral assignments, consistency has become an absolute necessity rather than a luxury.
Any further slip-ups or dropped points in upcoming series risk leaving India too far behind the pacesetters, transforming every remaining fixture into a must-win battle as they fight to force their way back into the qualification bracket.
World Test Championships 2025-27: Updated Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|PCT (%)
|1
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|84
|77.77
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36
|75
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|5
|3
|1
|1
|40
|66.67
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|20
|41.67
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|38
|24.36
|8
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|16
|22.22
|9
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|30
|20.83
For Australia, the shock defeat serves as a rude awakening that dents their previously dominant grip on the table. Despite the loss, Pat Cummins' side holds on to the number one spot with a 77.77 PCT, but their margin for error has shrunk considerably.
South Africa (75.00 PCT) and New Zealand (72.22 PCT) are breathing directly down their necks in second and third place, meaning Australia's stumble in Darwin has blown the race for the automatic qualification spots wide open.
Furthermore, Bangladesh's rise shake up the mathematical projections for the rest of the chasing pack, including Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan, and the West Indies. As Bangladesh continue to rack up crucial wins outside their subcontinental comfort zone, the traditional hierarchy of the WTC cycle is facing unprecedented disruption.
Lower-ranked teams now realize that the door is cracked open for major upsets, intensifying the competition across the board and making every single series points-table gold as the race to the 2027 final heats up.