India At Asian Games 2026 Wrap: Total Medals, Final Position, Missed Chances And New Successes At Aichi-Nagoya

In shooting, the three golds were all new ones. Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet shot an Asian record 484.6 in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, India's first Asian Games title in the event. Neeru Dhanda hit 28 of 30 targets in the women's trap final, also an Asian record, to become the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games shotgun gold. Less than 24 hours later, she and Kynan Chenai took the mixed team trap gold with another Asian record.