India At Asian Games 2026 Wrap: Total Medals, Final Position, Missed Chances And New Successes At Aichi-Nagoya

India finished fourth at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with 85 medals (21 gold), marking the nation's second-highest haul ever
While athletics, shooting, and badminton underperformed in gold conversions, surprise triumphs in golf and archery bolstered the campaign
Team sports shone brightly with clean sweeps in cricket, hockey, and kabaddi, securing crucial direct quotas for LA 2028
India closed the Aichi-Nagoya Games with 85 medals, 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, in fourth place overall. That is India's second-largest Asian Games haul, behind the 106 medals and 28 golds at Hangzhou 2023. The final day alone brought nine medals, five of them gold, enough to edge past Uzbekistan. The team sports and the late surge carried the tally, while several of the sports India leans on most had a tougher time.
The Golds That Got Away
Athletics did its job on the medal count. It delivered 24 medals, the biggest contribution of any sport, with nine silvers and 14 bronzes. Gold was the problem. At Hangzhou, athletics and shooting together won 13 of India's 28 golds. Athletics and shooting accounted for 13 of India's record 28 golds in 2023, but this time the two sports managed four of 21.
The near-misses in athletics were painful. Murali Sreeshankar took silver in the long jump, Gulveer Singh won silver in both the 10,000m and 1,500m, and Yashvir Singh took javelin silver with 85.72m. Defending champions also slipped. Parul Chaudhary, the 2023 5,000m gold medallist, finished with bronze, and Avinash Sable, another 2023 champion, was fourth in the steeplechase. Neeraj Chopra was absent through injury.
Shooting was the real disappointment. It won seven golds at Hangzhou and three here, along with eight silvers. India's defence of the women's 25m pistol team title ended in fifth place, with Rahi Sarnobat replacing Rhythm Sangwan from the 2023 winning line-up. Manu Bhaker, who carried the biggest expectations, went home without a medal.
Elavenil Valarivan settled for silver after faltering with her last shot, and Tilottama Sen missed an individual podium in a similar way. The women's trap team also finished second, scoring 328 to China's 346. The campaign opened with several fourth-place finishes before it recovered.
Other Hangzhou titles went missing too. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the men's doubles champions, lost their opening match and badminton finished with one bronze. India's dressage team, Hangzhou champions, finished fourth, and squash and tennis, which won three golds in 2023, produced none.
Badminton managed only a bronze in the men's team event, and no individual medal for the first time since 2014. In wrestling, a women's squad billed as India's strongest produced just one medal, Antim Panghal's silver.
The Golds Nobody Booked
In shooting, the three golds were all new ones. Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet shot an Asian record 484.6 in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, India's first Asian Games title in the event. Neeru Dhanda hit 28 of 30 targets in the women's trap final, also an Asian record, to become the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games shotgun gold. Less than 24 hours later, she and Kynan Chenai took the mixed team trap gold with another Asian record.
Golf's gold was the rarest of all. Pranavi Urs ended a 24-year wait for an individual golf gold, and Kumkum Mohod's two recurve golds (individual and women's team, with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma) were firsts for Indian archery. At Hangzhou, India's only recurve podium was a men's team silver.
Recurve Archers: A 17-Year-Old Rewrites the Record Books
The standout was Kumkum Mohod. On Friday she teamed up with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma to beat South Korea 5-3 in the women's team final, India's first Asian Games medal in the event. Later that day she and Dhiraj Bommadevara lost 3-5 to China in the mixed team gold-medal match. Deepika Kumari had not qualified through the selection trials, so this was a new-look squad.
On Saturday, the 17-year-old beat South Korea's Oh Yejin in a shoot-off with a 10 to take the individual title. She became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual recurve title, and finished with two golds and a silver. The men's side had less to cheer, as neither Bommadevara nor Neeraj Chauhan reached the individual final.
Golf: Pranavi Urs Ends a 24-Year Wait
Pranavi Urs, 23, won the women's individual golf gold at 15-under 265, one stroke clear of China's Yin Ruoning and Singapore's Shannon Tan. She recovered from a triple bogey on the third hole and held on with par putts on the closing holes. It was India's first golf gold at the Games since Shiv Kapur's in 2002. With Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar she also took India's first-ever women's team golf medal, a silver at 14-under 546.
Team of Gold: Six Out of Six
India's team sports were close to flawless: cricket, hockey and kabaddi each won two gold medals, one for the men and one for the women.
In cricket, the women beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final to retain their title. The men then beat Pakistan by 19 runs, posting 211/6 in the final, with Tilak Varma unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls.
In hockey, the women beat China 1-0 on a Lalremsiami Hmarzote strike, with Savita Punia saving a penalty stroke, for their first Asian Games gold since 1982. The men retained their crown with a 5-1 win over Malaysia
In kabaddi, India completed another golden double. The women beat Iran 37-34, and the men beat Iran 40-34 for a ninth continental title.
|Rank
|NOC Code
|Country / Territory
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|CHN
|People's Republic of China
|169
|89
|83
|341
|2
|JPN
|Japan
|83
|95
|91
|269
|3
|KOR
|Republic of Korea
|39
|43
|68
|150
|4
|IND
|India
|21
|27
|37
|85
|5
|UZB
|Uzbekistan
|21
|25
|24
|70
|6
|IRI
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|19
|18
|15
|52
|7
|THA
|Thailand
|18
|13
|21
|52
|8
|KAZ
|Kazakhstan
|12
|24
|48
|84
|9
|HKG
|Hong Kong, China
|11
|19
|24
|54
|10
|BRN
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|6
|22
|11
|MAS
|Malaysia
|9
|7
|16
|32
|12
|PRK
|Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|7
|13
|9
|29
|13
|UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|7
|5
|1
|13
|14
|QAT
|Qatar
|6
|6
|6
|18
|15
|TPE
|Chinese Taipei
|5
|17
|33
|55
|16
|INA
|Indonesia
|5
|11
|23
|39
|17
|PHI
|Philippines
|4
|9
|16
|29
|18
|KSA
|Saudi Arabia
|4
|3
|10
|17
|19
|KUW
|Kuwait
|4
|1
|4
|9
|20
|VIE
|Vietnam
|3
|3
|19
|25
|21
|SGP
|Singapore
|2
|9
|7
|18
|22
|TJK
|Tajikistan
|2
|5
|9
|16
|23
|JOR
|Jordan
|2
|3
|6
|11
|24
|MYA
|Myanmar
|2
|1
|2
|5
|25
|MAC
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|26
|KGZ
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|3
|10
|14
|27
|MGL
|Mongolia
|1
|1
|13
|15
|28
|SRI
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|PAK
|Pakistan
|0
|2
|8
|10
|30
|IRQ
|Iraq
|0
|2
|3
|5
|31
|TKM
|Turkmenistan
|0
|2
|0
|2
|32
|AFG
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|32
|LBN
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|34
|OMA
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|35
|CAM
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|36
|NEP
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|BAN
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|BRU
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|LAO
|Lao People's Democratic Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|SYR
|Syrian Arab Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
Olympic Quotas: Who Qualified for LA 2028
The Games also served as a qualifying stage. Of the sports offering LA 2028 places, India secured four quotas, through hockey and archery. Both hockey gold medals earned direct qualification, and in archery India won places in the compound mixed team and women's individual recurve events. The recurve quota goes to India, and selection trials will decide which athlete uses it. The mixed recurve loss to China meant India missed the automatic quota attached to that event, and the men's recurve archers missed out as well.
Eighty-five medals is a strong return, if short of Hangzhou's record. But the pattern matters more than the total. Team sports and a handful of young archers and golfers delivered the golds, while athletics, shooting and badminton, which usually supply them, left too many finals one step short. The positive reading is that a new generation, Kumkum and Pranavi among them, is arriving just as the Olympic cycle begins.