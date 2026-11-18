Security forces killed Mohammed Lateef Bhat in Kulgam district on Wednesday after a year-long hunt
Bhat, 23, was trapped inside a mosque in Zangalgam village after a cordon and search operation
Officials said he was the last active local commander in South Kashmir and the lone trained local terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces killed Mohammed Lateef Bhat in Kulgam district on Wednesday, ending a year-long search for Jammu and Kashmir's most wanted local terrorist. Officials also believed he was the last active local commander in South Kashmir.
For months, officials followed his trail across South Kashmir. His death marks a major turn in counter-terror operations in the region.
Bhat, 23, was cornered in a mosque in Zangalgam village from Wednesday morning after security forces began a search for him. The village was sealed off and personnel told Bhat to give himself up, but he refused.
The operation came two days after security forces killed his associate Umar Nisar Dar in a gunfight near the Laroo bypass in Kulgam. Bhat had escaped the cordon during that encounter, prompting an extensive search across the area.
"Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather," he wrote.
A resident of Khrewan village in Kulgam, he was a former carpenter who allegedly joined the terror ranks around the time of his disappearance. According to security records, Bhat was the lone active trained local terrorist operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
Social media posts from November last year reportedly showed Bhat joining the Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy outfit, Kashmir Revolution Army (KRA).
ANI shared visuals of the operation to eliminate Bhat from the Zangalpora area.
Attacks And Escapes
After he went missing, investigators tied Bhat to a string of attacks in South Kashmir. Those cases include the July 31 killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kulgam and the July 22 killing of a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable. He was also suspected in the November 11 assault on a CRPF post in Akhran village, Kulgam, where three personnel were injured.
Investigators said Bhat and Dar had conducted reconnaissance at several locations in the district a day before the attack. CCTV footage reportedly showed the two moving around Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam on November 10.
Bhat had escaped security forces' cordons on at least two previous occasions. On July 8, security forces trapped him and other terrorists in the Anantnag forests during an operation. Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Zakir Ahmed Ganei, believed to have recruited and trained Bhat, was killed in the encounter, but Bhat managed to escape.
He also escaped a cordon in Anantnag in December last year after security forces traced his movements through CCTV footage. Officials said Bhat's familiarity with the terrain and ability to blend into crowds had helped him evade security forces and carry out attacks.
Security agencies have been tracking a sharp decline in the number of local terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Around five years ago, officials estimated that 50-60 local terrorists were active in the region. By May 2025, the number had dropped to 17, including 14 in Kashmir and three in Jammu.