Attacks And Escapes

After he went missing, investigators tied Bhat to a string of attacks in South Kashmir. Those cases include the July 31 killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kulgam and the July 22 killing of a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable. He was also suspected in the November 11 assault on a CRPF post in Akhran village, Kulgam, where three personnel were injured.