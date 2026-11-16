The attack took place at around 2.15 pm on Wednesday at a CRPF checkpoint in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar. Three personnel sustained bullet injuries and were taken to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment. Initial reports said two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire before fleeing. However, India Today later reported that subsequent ground verification during joint search operations did not support earlier reports that the attackers had arrived on a motorcycle. The precise sequence of events and the attackers’ escape route remain part of the investigation.