Security forces have launched a fresh cordon-and-search operation in Khudwani and adjoining areas of Kulgam following intelligence inputs about the suspected presence of terrorists.
Three CRPF personnel were injured when gunmen opened fire at a checkpoint in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar on November 11.
The NIA has joined the investigation, while security agencies are examining forensic evidence, CCTV footage and possible links to local terror-support networks.
Security forces have launched a fresh cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists suspected of carrying out an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint earlier last week. The operation is under way in Khudwani and adjoining areas of south Kashmir, with senior Army and police officers overseeing efforts to trace the attackers.
Three CRPF personnel were injured when gunmen opened fire at the checkpoint on Wednesday, November 11. The renewed operation comes amid heightened security across the Valley and an ongoing investigation into the attack.
Fresh Search Operation Launched in Khudwani
Officials said the latest operation was launched on Sunday after the Jammu and Kashmir Police received inputs about the suspected presence of terrorists in Khudwani and neighbouring areas. Security forces sealed entry and exit points as personnel searched the area. Senior Army officers, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Kashmir Range Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar Singh were monitoring the operation, according to officials cited by PTI. The fresh search followed several days of combing operations after the attack, with forces maintaining a heightened vigil in the district.
The attack took place at around 2.15 pm on Wednesday at a CRPF checkpoint in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar. Three personnel sustained bullet injuries and were taken to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment. Initial reports said two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire before fleeing. However, India Today later reported that subsequent ground verification during joint search operations did not support earlier reports that the attackers had arrived on a motorcycle. The precise sequence of events and the attackers’ escape route remain part of the investigation.
Security Tightened as Investigation Widens
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined the probe, according to India Today, with investigators visiting the site to collect forensic evidence and reconstruct the attack. The report said security agencies were also examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments and looking into possible links to local terror-support networks. It added that around 300 suspected overground workers and sympathisers had been questioned across south Kashmir. The identities and affiliations of those responsible for the attack have not been officially established.
CRPF Director General GP Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir over the weekend to review security arrangements and meet officers involved in counter-insurgency operations. He also visited the attack site and the Army hospital in Srinagar, where one of the injured personnel was being treated, Hindustan Times reported. The visit came as security forces continued searches in Kulgam and authorities reviewed deployment and standard operating procedures following the attack.
Security has also been tightened in other parts of the Valley, with police and paramilitary personnel conducting vehicle checks and surveillance in Srinagar and other districts. Officials have said that both human and technical intelligence are being used to track the attackers. The operation is continuing as agencies attempt to establish the circumstances of the firing, identify those involved and determine whether the attack was supported by a wider network.