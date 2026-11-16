SC Proposes Financial Support For Murder Victims’ Families After Accused's Acquittal

The Supreme Court asked the Bhiwani District Legal Services Authority to examine whether the families of two murder victims can receive financial assistance after the accused was acquitted.
The bench raised the question while acquitting a man in a 2011 Haryana double-murder case, citing insufficient evidence to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
The prosecution alleged that the victims’ nephew and another man killed the women over suspicions about their personal relationships.
The Supreme Court has proposed that families of murder victims should be considered for compensation even when the accused are acquitted because the prosecution has not proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.
The bench said the families’ loss should still be considered and directed the Bhiwani District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to examine the relevant scheme, Hindustan Times reported.
Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh sought the DLSA’s assessment while acquitting a man in a 2011 double murder case in Haryana. The authority must review the applicable provisions and inform the court whether it can provide financial assistance to the victims’ families.
The case concerns Shakuntala and Suman, two widowed women killed in Ranila village, Bhiwani district, on April 17, 2011. The prosecution alleged that Naresh, the women’s nephew, and another man, Subhash, beat them with sticks.
According to the prosecution, Naresh confronted Suman over allegations that she was involved in a relationship with his aunt. When she objected, he allegedly pulled her from her home and assaulted her. Prosecutors said he then went to Shakuntala’s house and attacked her as well. They alleged the men acted to defend what they viewed as their family’s honour and carried out the assaults in public.
Police arrested the two men two days after the killings. A fast-track court in Bhiwani convicted Naresh in 2013 and imposed the death penalty. The Supreme Court later found that the evidence did not establish his guilt beyond reasonable doubt and acquitted him, Hindustan Times reported.
The bench’s query relates to victim compensation provisions under Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a framework largely carried forward under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The provision requires state governments, in coordination with the Centre, to create schemes for victims or dependants who have suffered loss or injury and need rehabilitation.
The framework allows courts to recommend compensation even when a case ends in acquittal or discharge, if the victim or dependants require rehabilitation. The DLSA assesses claims and facilitates assistance under the relevant state scheme. The Supreme Court has asked the Bhiwani authority to determine whether Shakuntala’s and Suman’s families can receive such support.