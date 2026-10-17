A Kerala court acquitted 21 BJP and RSS workers accused in the 2014 murder case of an CPM activist due to lack of evidence.
The prosecution failed to establish the direct involvement of the accused individuals beyond reasonable doubt during trial.
The case pertained to political violence leading to the death of CPM worker Haridasan in the Kannur district.
A court here on Saturday acquitted 21 BJP-RSS workers accused of murdering SDPI activist Zainul Abid in 2014, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them.
Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Achindya Raj Unni pronounced the verdict, acquitting all the accused in the case.
During the trial, the court examined 81 witnesses and considered 20 material objects and 150 documents.
The murder took place on the night of December 22, 2014, near the old bus stand in Kasaragod.
Abid, 24, a resident of Talangare Kunnil and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) supporter, was helping his father, K A Muhammad Kunhi, close their mattress shop around 9.30 pm when a group of assailants armed with sharp weapons allegedly stormed the shop and attacked him.
Nearby shopkeepers rushed to the spot after hearing his screams, but the assailants fled.
Abid was initially taken to a private hospital in Kasaragod and later shifted to Mangaluru as his condition worsened.
He succumbed to his injuries on December 23, 2014.