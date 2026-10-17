Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Court Acquits 21 BJP-RSS Workers In 2014 Murder Case In Kerala

P
PTI
Published at:

Lack of evidence leads to acquittal of 21 accused in the decade-old CPM worker murder case in Kerala

image Prefer on Google
RSS workers
RSS workers | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Summary of this article

  • A Kerala court acquitted 21 BJP and RSS workers accused in the 2014 murder case of an CPM activist due to lack of evidence.

  • The prosecution failed to establish the direct involvement of the accused individuals beyond reasonable doubt during trial.

  • The case pertained to political violence leading to the death of CPM worker Haridasan in the Kannur district.

A court here on Saturday acquitted 21 BJP-RSS workers accused of murdering SDPI activist Zainul Abid in 2014, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Achindya Raj Unni pronounced the verdict, acquitting all the accused in the case.

The acquitted included BJP local leaders Mahesh K, Udayan, Prasanth, Prathap and Hareesh B.

During the trial, the court examined 81 witnesses and considered 20 material objects and 150 documents.

The murder took place on the night of December 22, 2014, near the old bus stand in Kasaragod.

Abid, 24, a resident of Talangare Kunnil and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) supporter, was helping his father, K A Muhammad Kunhi, close their mattress shop around 9.30 pm when a group of assailants armed with sharp weapons allegedly stormed the shop and attacked him.

Nearby shopkeepers rushed to the spot after hearing his screams, but the assailants fled.

Related Content
Dhruv Rathee - File photo
Dhruv Rathee - null
Former Kerala Health Minister Veena George - null
Kerala Police - | File Pic

Abid was initially taken to a private hospital in Kasaragod and later shifted to Mangaluru as his condition worsened.

He succumbed to his injuries on December 23, 2014.

The case was registered following the murder, and 21 BJP-RSS workers were arrested.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories