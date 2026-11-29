The Kozhikode Vigilance Court sentenced former Ozhur village field assistant C.P. Girish Kumar to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹50,000.
He was caught red-handed by the Malappuram Vigilance unit after demanding a ₹500 bribe from a complainant to process a tax payment.
Judge Shibu Thomas delivered the verdict following an investigation led by the Malappuram Vigilance team.
A Vigilance Court here sentenced a former village field assistant at the Ozhur village office in Malappuram district to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 in a bribery case.
Kozhikode Vigilance Court Judge Shibu Thomas found Girish Kumar C P (47) guilty under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for accepting a bribe of Rs 500 from a complainant to facilitate payment of land tax on a property registered in his father's name.
The complainant, a native of Omachappuzha in Malappuram, had submitted an application at the Ozhur village office in 2021 to pay the land tax.
Girish Kumar, who was then working as a village field assistant, told the complainant that he would have to inspect the property before accepting the tax payment and demanded Rs 500 as a bribe for the purpose.
He was caught red-handed by the Malappuram Vigilance unit while accepting the money from the complainant at the village office
The court sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment in default of payment.
The court also ordered that the six days Girish Kumar spent in custody following his arrest on August 25, 2021, be set off against his sentence.
Girish Kumar is currently working as a lower-division clerk at the Ponnani Sub-Registrar's Office.