The controversy comes amid the Opposition's continuing allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. According to News18, the proposed legislation would make the CEC an ex officio member of the Delimitation Commission, with the option of nominating either Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu or Vivek Joshi instead. The commission will be responsible for redrawing constituency boundaries across the country, making its composition a key point of contention ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.