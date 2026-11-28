The proposed Commission would comprise a serving or retired Supreme Court judge, the CEC or a nominated Election Commissioner, and the State Election Commissioner.
The Centre would appoint the chair and set the tenure; MPs and MLAs would join as associate members without voting rights.
Its wide powers raise questions about appointments, safeguards and political influence.
The drawing of an electoral map is never just a matter of lines on paper. It can determine which communities are represented, how much political weight a state carries and, ultimately, who gets a voice in Parliament.
As the Centre prepares to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, one question is returning to the centre of the debate: how independent will the body entrusted with redrawing India’s constituencies actually be?
The proposed three-member Delimitation Commission will include a serving or former Supreme Court judge as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, and the State Election Commissioner of the state concerned.
But the Union government will appoint the chairperson and determine the Commission’s tenure, with the power to extend it. This raises a distinction between an institution being independent in its decisions and being insulated from government influence in its formation and functioning.
What Is The Delimitation Commission And Who Appoints It?
Delimitation is the process of fixing or redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies. It determines how parliamentary and Assembly constituencies are organised, taking into account factors such as population, geography, administrative boundaries and public convenience.
The exercise also determines the allocation of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and, under the proposed new framework, seats reserved for women.
India has constituted Delimitation Commissions four times — in 1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002. The last nationwide exercise was undertaken by the Commission constituted under the Delimitation Act, 2002, with its orders finalised in 2008.
The process has remained frozen in important respects because constitutional amendments extended the freeze on readjusting the allocation of seats among states until the first Census after 2026.
The proposed Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 provides for a three-member Commission. Its chairperson must be a serving or former Supreme Court judge, appointed by the Central government. The second member will be the CEC or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC. The third will be the State Election Commissioner of the state concerned. For Meghalaya and Nagaland, the Bill provides for a person nominated by the respective Governor to perform this role.
The Centre will constitute the Commission after the proposed legislation comes into force. It will also specify the Commission’s tenure through a notification and may extend it if the Commission requests more time. The revised Bill is therefore not merely a technical arrangement for drawing constituency boundaries: it also gives the government a role in determining who heads the body and how long it operates.
The proposed structure also includes associate members from each state: five Lok Sabha MPs and five state MLAs, nominated by the respective Speakers. Their role is to assist the Commission and represent political and regional perspectives during the exercise. However, they will not have voting rights or the authority to sign the Commission’s decisions. This means elected representatives can participate in the process, but the final decisions will remain with the three principal members.
The Commission will also be able to seek assistance from government officials, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, the Surveyor General, geographical information system experts and other specialists. Such assistance can provide technical expertise, but it does not give those officials decision-making powers within the Commission.
Why Is The Commission’s Independence Being Questioned?
The central concern is the government's role in appointing the chairperson. The proposed legislation does not prescribe a separate collegium or require consultation with the Chief Justice of India or state governments before the appointment. During the earlier parliamentary debate in April, DMK MP Kanimozhi questioned why the Centre should have the authority to appoint the chairperson without such consultation. Opposition leaders have also sought greater representation for political parties in the Commission.
The concern is not simply about the judicial background of the chairperson. A serving or former Supreme Court judge may bring legal experience and institutional credibility, but the method of appointment remains relevant to perceptions of independence. The proposed framework gives the Centre the appointment power, while the Commission’s tenure is also determined through a government notification. These provisions do not establish that the government will dictate the Commission’s decisions, but they leave important aspects of its institutional design in the executive’s hands.
The second concern relates to the Election Commission’s presence on the panel. The CEC, or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, will be a member of the Delimitation Commission. However, the process for appointing Election Commissioners has itself become a subject of political debate. Under the 2023 law governing their appointments, the selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, a Union Cabinet minister nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The government therefore has two members on the three-person committee.
Opposition parties have argued that this arrangement gives the government considerable influence over the selection of Election Commissioners. The Indian Express has also reported on objections raised by two Election Commissioners to certain decisions taken within the poll panel, although the Election Commission maintained that its decisions were unanimous. These developments have added to questions about the institutional independence of the CEC who may sit on the proposed Delimitation Commission. They do not, by themselves, establish that the Commission’s future decisions will be politically directed.
What Safeguards Does The Commission Have?
Despite the questions surrounding appointments, the Commission is not designed to function as an ordinary government department. Under the Delimitation Act, 2002, it has powers similar to those of a civil court in certain matters. It can summon witnesses, require documents and seek public records. It can also call for information it considers relevant to its work. Where members disagree, the majority view prevails.
The law also provides for public participation. The Commission publishes its draft proposals, invites objections and suggestions, and holds public sittings before finalising constituency boundaries. This gives political parties, citizens and other stakeholders an opportunity to raise concerns about the proposed maps. The associate members can contribute to the process, although they cannot vote on the final decisions.
Another important safeguard is the legal status of the Commission’s final orders. Under Section 10 of the 2002 Act, its orders are published in the Gazette and have the force of law. The Act states that they cannot be called into question in a court. Parliament and state legislatures may receive copies, but they cannot modify the final orders. This gives the Commission considerable authority once the process is complete, although the precise scope of constitutional judicial review remains a separate legal question.
The proposed 2026 framework retains the model of a powerful Commission, even as the government’s role in constituting it remains significant. Its independence, therefore, cannot be judged only by the presence of a retired judge or the finality of its orders. The appointment process, tenure, composition, transparency of hearings and willingness to consider objections will all matter.
The larger question is whether an institution can remain independent when the government has a decisive role in selecting its chairperson and determining its tenure. The Commission may have the legal authority to draw electoral boundaries without parliamentary or state legislative amendments to its final orders. But public confidence will depend on more than the letter of the law. It will depend on whether the process is seen to be fair, transparent and insulated from political advantage — because the lines it draws will shape representation long after the current political contest has passed.