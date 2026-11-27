NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said the party would support the Centre’s delimitation Bill after meeting party chief Sharad Pawar.
The party’s backing is tied to women’s reservation, a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states and Opposition representation on the Delimitation Commission.
Supriya Sule will skip Saturday’s INDIA bloc meeting because her father is unwell; the party will send its MPs.
Soon after NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad announced that the party will back Centre's Delimitation Bill, working president Supriya Sule clarified that the no decision will be taken before reading the draft of the bill.
Sule said that the party will make its stand on the bill clear on the floor of the Lok Sabha on Monday. "No decision would be taken without reading the draft of the bill. We will sit together and discuss. Awhad probably spoke in the context of 50% increase in seats and reservation for women," she said in a statement.
This comes after Jitendra Awhad said that the party will support the bill after meeting party chief Sharad Pawar, who is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
“Pawar saheb told me that as per constitutional provisions, delimitation has to be done. Supriya tai and the MPs have taken a decision. Our party will support the delimitation,” he told reporters.
Awhad said the party’s support was based on the revised proposal cleared by the Union Cabinet, which provides for a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states while maintaining their relative share. “There is absolutely no confusion. It has been decided that we will support delimitation. We will support it,” he said.
Sule's Conditions For Party Support
NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule had earlier set out three conditions for the party’s backing: implementation of women’s reservation, a uniform 50% increase in seats in every state, and adequate representation for Opposition parties on the Delimitation Commission, which will redraw constituency boundaries.
Sule said she would miss Saturday’s INDIA bloc meeting on the Opposition’s floor strategy because her father was unwell. The party will send its MPs to the meeting.
The NCP(SP) also issued a whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30. The party has eight members in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.
Sule To Miss INDIA Bloc Strategy Meeting
NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule said she would skip the INDIA bloc’s meeting on Saturday, November 28, to discuss the Opposition’s floor strategy for Parliament’s special sitting. The Baramati MP said she would remain in Mumbai over the weekend as her father, Sharad Pawar, was hospitalised.
Cabinet Clears Revised Delimitation Bill
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Constitution amendment Bill linking women’s reservation to delimitation. The proposal provides for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states while keeping each state’s share of seats unchanged until 2051.
The move comes ahead of the special sitting, expected to run from November 30 to December 3, and addresses a key criticism of the government’s earlier proposal in April. Opposition parties and several southern states had argued that the assurance of an equal increase in seats across states had been made publicly but was absent from the Bill.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet meeting a day after the government announced the proposed dates for Parliament’s sitting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Bill would be introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 30 and urged the Opposition to participate in the debate.