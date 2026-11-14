NCP Merger Talks: Why Supriya Sule And Sunetra Pawar's Remarks Have Put Reunification On Hold

Supriya Sule rules out NCP reunification, while Sunetra Pawar denies seeking legislators' feedback.
Leadership positions of Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar complicate possible merger negotiations.
Reunification could reshape Maharashtra's coalition politics and alter the opposition's parliamentary strength.
The possibility of a merger between the rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions in Maharashtra appears to have lost momentum, with NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule ruling out further discussions and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar denying that she had sought feedback from her legislators on a possible reunification.
The developments have revived questions about the political future of the two factions following the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.
Maharashtra's political circles had been abuzz with speculation that Sunetra Pawar had asked NCP MLAs to share their views on a possible merger. However, she denied the reports on Saturday in a conversation with The Indian Express, saying she had not sought any such feedback.
Her statement came on the same day that Sule reiterated that the possibility of reunification had ended for her after Ajit Pawar's death.
How Did NCP Merger Talks Gain Momentum?
Discussions about bringing the two NCP factions together had gathered momentum around three weeks ago, following a meeting between senior NCP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sunetra Pawar was not present at the meeting.
Several NCP leaders had subsequently indicated that the merger had been finalised when Ajit Pawar was alive and was scheduled to take place in the second week of February.
Sunetra Pawar's remarks at a press conference three days earlier had also fuelled speculation. Responding to questions about the merger, she had said, "I know you are curious about a different topic, but still, I would like to tell you that as time comes, things will become known."
However, her denial of reports about seeking feedback from legislators has cast fresh doubt on the possibility of an immediate merger.
Sule, meanwhile, said the discussions had taken place when her cousin was alive and that she did not wish to revisit the issue.
"I have said it before and I will not say it again. The merger talks were held when my brother was alive. It was planned then. But now that he is no more, the topic of merger is over for me," she said. She also indicated that she would not entertain further questions on the matter.
Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule And The Possible Merger
The possible merger had implications for the political standing of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, who lead the NCP (SP).
Sharad Pawar founded the NCP in 1999. However, following the party's split in 2023, the Election Commission recognised the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the NCP in 2024 and allotted it the party name and clock symbol. Sharad Pawar's faction was subsequently recognised as the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar.
The Sharad Pawar faction challenged the Election Commission's decision in the Supreme Court.
Despite losing the original party name and symbol, the faction remained electorally relevant. It won eight of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.
Sule also retained the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Sunetra Pawar by 1,58,333 votes.
A reunification could have strengthened Sule's position within a combined party and brought the two organisational networks together. However, neither faction has publicly outlined how leadership positions, organisational responsibilities or control over legislators would have been distributed.
What Happens To Sunetra Pawar And Parth Pawar?
The leadership question is also central to the uncertainty surrounding a possible merger.
Following Ajit Pawar's death, Sunetra Pawar became Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and the NCP's national president. Their son, Parth Pawar, is a Rajya Sabha MP and a party general secretary.
These positions give the mother-and-son leadership a formal political and organisational base within the Ajit Pawar-led faction.
A merger would require negotiations over the distribution of party positions, influence over legislators and control of the organisation. It would also raise questions about whether Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar would retain their existing positions in a unified party.
Reports of unease among some senior NCP leaders over Parth Pawar's growing influence have added another dimension to the leadership question. However, the party has rejected claims of an internal rift.
Sunetra Pawar's political position has also changed significantly since her husband's death. She now leads the party and holds a senior position in the state government, making the question of leadership arrangements particularly important in any potential reunification.
NCP Merger And Maharashtra's Coalition Politics
The merger question is significant beyond the internal dynamics of the Pawar family because the two factions are currently part of opposing political alliances.
The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is a constituent of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, which is led by the BJP. The NCP (SP), meanwhile, remains part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc.
A merger could therefore have implications for the state's coalition arithmetic, depending on which alliance a reunited party chooses to join.
If the NCP (SP) were to join the NDA following a merger, it would alter the opposition's parliamentary strength. The faction's eight Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections give the issue significance beyond Maharashtra.
However, there has been no confirmed agreement that the NCP (SP) would move to the NDA as part of any reunification arrangement.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the two factions must take their own decision on a merger. He has also indicated that the BJP would expect to be consulted if discussions were taking place.
For now, the public statements from both factions point to a slowdown in merger discussions rather than a settled political arrangement. The key questions remain who would control a unified NCP, what positions Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar would hold, and whether a reunited party would remain with the opposition or become part of the NDA.