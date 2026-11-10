Devendra Fadnavis defended Maharashtra's proposed Uniform Civil Code, citing the Constitution's Directive Principles of State Policy.
Fadnavis accused Asaduddin Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi of undermining public confidence in constitutional institutions.
The chief minister also discussed the Maharashtra Public Security Act and the CBI investigation into Disha Salian's death.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday defended his government's move to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), invoking the Constitution's Directive Principles of State Policy and accusing the Opposition of undermining public confidence in constitutional institutions.
According to PTI, Fadnavis argued that implementing the UCC was a constitutional responsibility. Targeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he accused the Opposition of questioning constitutional institutions and taking political battles to the streets.
"Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution has given us fundamental rights and incorporated Directive Principles of State Policy. One of these directives says every state should bring a Uniform Civil Code. Who has written this? The Constitution of India. It is a constitutional responsibility," he said.
Explaining the distinction between fundamental rights and Directive Principles, the chief minister said the latter could not be enforced through courts. Their implementation, he added, required time and consensus among people.
Responding to Owaisi's objections, Fadnavis said the AIMIM chief would not have questioned the constitutional basis of the proposed legislation had he read the Constitution carefully.
"If Owaisi had read the Constitution a little, he would not have said that we are bringing this outside its framework or considering ourselves bigger than the Constitution. The Constitution itself has directed us to do this," he said.
Fadnavis accuses Opposition of targeting constitutional institutions
The chief minister also rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the BJP was weakening democratic institutions and was apprehensive about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
PTI reported that Fadnavis accused the Opposition of deliberately questioning the credibility of constitutional and other public institutions, including the Supreme Court, Election Commission, Parliament, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
He alleged that the Opposition was attempting to build a conspiracy narrative around these institutions and erode public confidence in their ability to function.
"The ultimate aim is to create a situation where people believe that the institutions created by the Constitution cannot deliver justice or protect them," he said.
Fadnavis further alleged that the Opposition wanted to push the country towards a political system resembling those in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and was attempting to orchestrate street protests similar to those witnessed in neighbouring countries. He said the BJP believed decisions should be taken in Parliament but was prepared to take to the streets if the Opposition chose to do so.
"We believe decisions should be taken in Parliament. But if they have decided not to debate there and fight on the streets, we are also ready to take to the streets and expose them," he said, adding that the protests would have no impact.
Maharashtra Public Security Act and Disha Salian investigation
On the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, introduced to curb urban Naxalism, Fadnavis said its implementation had only recently begun.
"The law has just been implemented. Work under it has only begun. Before Maharashtra, nine states had enacted similar laws and benefited from them," he said.
According to PTI, the chief minister also addressed the investigation into the death of Disha Salian, saying the Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) had submitted its report after examining the available evidence and found nothing suspicious.
Fadnavis said the investigation had begun late, limiting the police's ability to act on anything beyond the available evidence. He also referred to the court's observations on the investigation and its direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case.
"The investigation began very late. Therefore, the police can ultimately act only on the evidence available to them. The Mumbai Police submitted its SIT report based on its findings. Since the court found certain deficiencies, it has also asked the CBI to investigate," he said.
Fadnavis on managing the Mahayuti government
Asked whether governing Maharashtra was easier under the previous two-party government or the current three-party Mahayuti coalition, Fadnavis said political challenges were part of governance.
He also pointed to his experience of working with two chief ministers, saying the arrangement had given him considerable experience.