Pakistani television journalist Rabia Ahsan, 41, who hosted the current affairs programme Muqabil on 92 News HD, was found shot dead at her Rawalpindi home.
Police arrested her husband and registered a murder case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, while a court granted him physical remand for questioning.
Ahsan's brother reportedly sought to withdraw the complaint, claiming he believed the shooting was accidental, but police said any compromise would require the trial court's approval.
Pakistani television journalist and anchorperson Rabia Ahsan, 41, was found shot dead at her home in Rawalpindi's Gulshanabad neighbourhood on Sunday, November 8. Her husband was taken into custody after police registered a murder case, with investigators examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A local court subsequently granted police physical remand of the suspect. The killing has drawn attention to the safety of working women in Pakistan, with the country's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari calling for an impartial investigation.
Ahsan was known for hosting Muqabil, a current affairs programme on Pakistan's Urdu-language television channel 92 News HD. She had previously co-hosted programmes with senior journalists Amir Mateen and Rauf Klasra. Mateen paid tribute to her on social media, saying they had worked together for at least five years. Ahsan is survived by her two daughters.
Who Was Rabia Ahsan?
Ahsan worked as a television anchor and programme host, covering current affairs and political developments. Her association with Muqabil brought her into collaboration with established Pakistani journalists, including Mateen and Klasra. Her death prompted tributes from colleagues and renewed concern over violence against women working in public-facing professions.
Mateen remembered Ahsan as a colleague with whom he had shared the screen for several years. The journalist's death also drew a response from Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, who expressed grief and condemned the killing. In a statement issued by the Presidency, she called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability.
What Happened At Her Rawalpindi Home?
According to Dawn, Ahsan was found with a gunshot wound below her neck. City Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said her husband had been taken into custody and the suspected weapon seized. A domestic worker reportedly told police that the husband had claimed the gun had gone off accidentally. Forensic teams were called to examine the crime scene, while the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.
A murder case was registered at Saddar Bairooni police station under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and provisions of Punjab's arms law. A Rawalpindi court initially granted police one-day physical remand of the suspect on November 9 for questioning.
The case took a further turn after reports that Ahsan's brother, who had filed the complaint, wanted to withdraw it, saying he believed the shooting was accidental. However, a senior police officer told Dawn that any compromise or withdrawal would have to be decided by the trial court. The officer also said police had recovered the weapon and completed their investigation.
Aseefa also recalled the August killing of digital media executive Hina Javed in Rawalpindi, saying women must be able to work and live without fear. The two cases have intensified calls for accountability and stronger protection for women.