Boy 'Shot Dead' During Idol Immersion Procession In Patna

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead during an idol immersion procession in Patna.
Police suspect a dispute over music played on a sound system led to the shooting.
Authorities identified the accused and launched raids to arrest those involved.
A boy was allegedly shot dead during an idol immersion procession in Bihar’s Patna, following a dispute over playing songs on a music system, officials said.
"Around 9.30 pm, police received information that a boy was shot at Paschim Darwaja. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," City SP (East) Shailja Das told reporters.
Patna City SDPO-2 Shiv Shankar Kumar said that the boy, aged around 15 years, was shot “due to a dispute over playing songs on a DJ music system”.
“The post-mortem examination of the body is underway. We have identified the accused and raids are being conducted to nab them. Police are investigating the case from all angles,” Kumar said.