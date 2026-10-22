Boy 'Shot Dead' During Idol Immersion Procession In Patna

P
PTI
Published at:

Tragedy strikes Patna as a 15-year-old boy is fatally shot following a dispute during a local idol immersion procession

image Prefer on Google
Person pointing handgun in representational image
Boy 'Shot Dead' During Idol Immersion Procession In Patna Photo: Representational Image
Summary of this article

  • A 15-year-old boy was shot dead during an idol immersion procession in Patna.

  • Police suspect a dispute over music played on a sound system led to the shooting.

  • Authorities identified the accused and launched raids to arrest those involved.

A boy was allegedly shot dead during an idol immersion procession in Bihar’s Patna, following a dispute over playing songs on a music system, officials said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Paschim Darwaja in Kahjekalan police station area.

"Around 9.30 pm, police received information that a boy was shot at Paschim Darwaja. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," City SP (East) Shailja Das told reporters.

Patna City SDPO-2 Shiv Shankar Kumar said that the boy, aged around 15 years, was shot “due to a dispute over playing songs on a DJ music system”.

“The post-mortem examination of the body is underway. We have identified the accused and raids are being conducted to nab them. Police are investigating the case from all angles,” Kumar said.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories