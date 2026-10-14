Turkey’s Media Crackdown Deepens As Police Raid Halk TV And Halt Live Broadcasts

Turkish police raided Halk TV’s Istanbul headquarters on October 14, and live broadcasts were halted after a state trustee was appointed to oversee the channel
Prosecutors issued detention warrants for 17 people in a corruption investigation involving chairman Cafer Mahiroğlu; 11 had been detained in the initial reports
Mahiroğlu denies the allegations, while opposition politicians and press freedom groups have condemned the intervention. No judicial finding of guilt has been reported
Turkish police raided the headquarters of opposition-aligned broadcaster Halk TV in Istanbul on Wednesday, halting live broadcasts and preventing staff from entering the building after authorities appointed a trustee to oversee the channel.
According to AP, the operation followed an investigation into Mahiroğlu over allegations of bid-rigging, bribery and money laundering. Istanbul prosecutors issued detention warrants for 17 suspects, of whom 11 had been taken into custody, according to the state broadcaster TRT Haber, citing the prosecutor’s office.
Financial Probe
The investigation involves suspected irregularities in municipal procurement contracts and financial transfers linked to companies associated with Mahiroğlu, according to the prosecutor’s account.
Investigators examined financial records obtained from Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board, witness statements, suspects’ accounts and other documents. Prosecutors alleged that companies linked to the case received payments above tender prices and that proceeds were transferred to businesses associated with Mahiroğlu.
Authorities also said they had identified discrepancies between declared income and financial activity. The allegations have not been established in court.
The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), a state body, was appointed trustee to manage companies associated with Mahiroğlu following a court order. A trustee manager had also been appointed to oversee Halk TV as police searched its headquarters.
Owner Denies Charges
Mahiroğlu rejected the allegations in a video statement posted on social media. He said police had arrived at the channel early Wednesday and that staff members were barred from entering.
“We currently cannot control our broadcasts,” he said, describing the operation as an attempt to restrict the public’s right to information for political reasons, according to Halk TV.
Mahiroğlu called the allegations based on financial records “baseless” and said seven members of his family had been detained. He urged the government to reverse the decision and pledged to regain control of the channel.
Press Freedom Concerns
The raid prompted criticism from opposition parties, journalists and press freedom groups. The Contemporary Journalists Association said the appointment of a trustee and suspension of broadcasts constituted a serious intervention in press freedom and freedom of expression.
Ozgur Ozel, leader of the main opposition party, also condemned the operation, calling the raid and appointment of a trustee an abuse of power.
The action comes amid wider concerns over media independence in Turkey, where several broadcasters have faced state-appointed trustees. Other television networks, including HaberTurk and Tele1, have also been placed under trusteeship.
The investigation into Mahiroğlu remains ongoing. Authorities have not announced a judicial finding of guilt, while Halk TV’s management and opposition figures continue to challenge the intervention.