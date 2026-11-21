The Network of Women in Media, India has approached the Supreme Court over alleged police obstruction of journalists during October protests in Delhi.
The organisation challenged Delhi Police's distinction between journalists and 'reel-makers', calling it a retrospective justification for alleged detention and obstruction.
The petition highlights women journalists' safety, alleging that harassment and forced removal undermine their dignity, professional freedom and constitutional rights.
The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) has approached the Supreme Court, alleging that Delhi Police unlawfully obstructed journalists covering protests in the national capital in October. The petition has also raised concerns over the safety of women journalists while reporting from protest sites.
The demonstrations followed a call for action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission of India.
The media organisation has sought protection for journalists' fundamental rights, particularly those of women reporters, against alleged arbitrary obstruction, forced removal, detention, assault and sexual harassment.
The petition also raises questions about whether police powers to maintain public order can be used to interfere with journalistic work and whether such action violates Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(d) and 21 of the Constitution.
Delhi Police's Affidavit And NWMI's Response
In its affidavit before the Supreme Court, Delhi Police said it respected press freedom while distinguishing between journalists and what it described as "reel-makers", particularly in the context of the October protests at Jantar Mantar.
In its rejoinder, the NWMI disputed this distinction, arguing that it was being used to justify the alleged obstruction and detention of journalists.
"The reliance upon the label 'reel-makers' in the counter affidavit is wholly misconceived and appears to be a retrospective justification for the obstruction and detention of journalists," the organisation said.
What Has The Petition Said About Journalists' Rights?
The petition argued that obstructing, forcibly removing, assaulting or sexually harassing journalists affects their personal liberty and bodily integrity, their freedom to practise their profession and the press's ability to gather and disseminate information.
It also referred to the Supreme Court's October 11 direction that lawyers, journalists and other professionals should not be obstructed or hindered while carrying out their professional duties.
According to PTI, the organisation argued that journalists routinely report from armed conflicts and other dangerous environments, where the appropriate response should be to facilitate and protect their work rather than remove them from the reporting site.
The NWMI maintained that police powers relating to law and order must be exercised within the limits prescribed by law and cannot be used as a blanket justification for interfering with journalistic activities.
Why Has The Petition Raised Women's Safety?
The petition has placed particular emphasis on the safety of women journalists, arguing that sexual harassment while reporting affects their dignity and personal security.
It further contended that such incidents discourage women from entering or continuing in journalism on equal terms and without fear.
"The resulting chilling effect is therefore not confined to the complainants but also impairs press freedom by making the exercise of the journalistic vocation unsafe for women," the organisation said.
The NWMI has sought safeguards against the obstruction, forced removal, detention, assault and sexual harassment of journalists, arguing that such actions undermine constitutional protections and the freedom to report.