Dipankar Bhattacharya rejected strategic ties with Israel, calling it a genocidal regime and questioning India's foreign policy.
Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy over his position on Palestine.
Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and Shama Mohamed defended Gandhi, citing India's strategic and defence interests in maintaining ties with Israel.
Rahul Gandhi's remarks advocating strong strategic ties between India and Israel, even as he criticised the latter's military actions in Gaza, have drawn sharp criticism from Left leaders Dipankar Bhattacharya and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, both of whom are associated with parties in the INDIA bloc.
On Saturday, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, in a Facebook post , rejected the idea of maintaining strong strategic relations with Israel, describing it as a "genocidal regime". He argued that India could not claim to pursue an independent foreign policy while advocating stronger strategic ties with the country.
"There can be no independent foreign policy of India which advocates strong strategic ties with Israel," Bhattacharya wrote.
Drawing a comparison with Nazi Germany and apartheid-era South Africa, he said India should neither normalise nor downplay what he described as the genocide in Gaza and Israel's occupation of Palestine.
Bhattacharya also criticised India's growing corporate and defence engagement with Israel, referring to Adani-led trade, arms supplies and the use of Israeli surveillance technology and security models. He argued that these ties had damaged India's international image, foreign policy credibility and internal democracy.
He called on New Delhi to end its strategic relationship with Israel and stand with the global demand for justice, freedom and peace for Palestinians.
Vijayan Slams Rahul Gandhi
Former Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised Gandhi's remarks in a post on X, accusing the Congress leader of exposing the party's "glaring hypocrisy" on Palestine.
Referring to Gandhi's interaction with students at the University of Chicago, Vijayan said his advocacy of stronger ties with Israel and arms purchases from the country was indefensible at a time when Gaza was witnessing what he described as one of the most devastating genocides.
"His attempt to strike a diplomatic balancing act in the face of this catastrophe is indefensible," Vijayan wrote.
He also invoked former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's foreign policy legacy, arguing that Gandhi's position undermined India's historical opposition to imperialism and solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.
What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About Israel?
The controversy follows Gandhi's interaction with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, November 18, where he was asked about India's relationship with Israel and its implications for New Delhi's global standing.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said India should maintain strong relations with Israel, including defence cooperation, while ensuring that its strategic interests did not prevent it from speaking against Israeli actions in Gaza.
"We have good relations with Israel, and we buy weapons from them. But we are a much bigger country, with a population of 1.5 billion, and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us, not on what is good for someone else," Gandhi said.
He condemned the October 7 attacks on Israel and the killing of innocent people, but also criticised Israel's military actions in Gaza, maintaining that one wrong could not justify another.
Congress Leaders Defend Rahul Gandhi
The criticism from Left leaders has brought differences within the INDIA bloc over India's Israel policy into focus. While Congress leaders have defended Rahul Gandhi's remarks as an assertion of India's strategic interests, Left allies have questioned the need for stronger ties with Israel amid the Gaza conflict.
Congress social media department chairperson Supriya Shrinate described Gandhi's response as "statesmanly", arguing that India had strategic reasons to maintain relations with Israel and needed access to the best available defence equipment.
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also backed Gandhi, saying he had condemned Israel's actions in Gaza while emphasising that India's foreign policy must be guided by national interests.