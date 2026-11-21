Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at the University of Chicago expose the Congress party’s glaring hypocrisy on Palestine. At a time when Gaza is witnessing one of the most devastating genocides of our time, with thousands of innocent children among its victims, he openly advocates stronger ties with Israel and arms purchases from a state responsible for their slaughter. His attempt to strike a diplomatic balancing act in the face of this catastrophe is indefensible. His pro-imperialist position also undermines the legacy of Nehru, whose foreign policy stood firmly against imperialism and in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle. There can be no balancing act when humanity is on trial.