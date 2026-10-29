Mumbai court remands all 11 accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case until November 6.
Police added three MCOCA sections after receiving approval on October 27.
Investigators are probing alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang links and the Mumbai firing.
A special MCOCA court in Mumbai on Thursday remanded all 11 accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case to police custody until November 6. The accused, including two women, were produced before Special Judge Satyanarayan Ramjivan Navandar. The city crime branch had sought 10 days of custody for further investigation.
The order came a day after the court permitted Mumbai Police to re-arrest all 11 accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), following approval from the competent authority.
Tiger Shroff firing case: Why MCOCA was invoked
The Detection of Crime Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (DCB-CID), registered the case on October 19. Initially, the accused were booked under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.
On October 27, permission was granted to invoke MCOCA under Section 23(1)(a). Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of the Act were subsequently added to the case. Mumbai Police said, "Accordingly, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA have been added to the said case against all accused. Further investigation is ongoing".
Lawrence Bishnoi gang links under investigation
The firing was claimed by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. Police have also named Anil Pandit, an associate of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as an accused in the case.
Of the 11 accused, three were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, while others were apprehended in Delhi and Haryana. Earlier, four accused — Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita — had been remanded to police custody until October 28.
What MCOCA means for the investigation
MCOCA allows investigators up to 180 days to file a chargesheet, compared with the usual 90-day period in applicable cases. Its bail provisions are also stricter: courts must be satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not guilty and is unlikely to commit another offence while on bail. The investigation remains ongoing.