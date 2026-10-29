Imran Khan Slams 'Vague' FRRO Notice, Demands Evidence In OCI Status Dispute

Why Is Imran Khan Under The Radar?

A case was registered against actor Imran Khan for alleged involvement in an October 10 protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The rally was organised in solidarity with an agitation by the Cockroach Janta Party. Hitting out at him, the Foreign Regional Registration Centre (FRRO) issued Khan a "Leave India" notice and a show-cause notice regarding the potential revocation of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status. Denying any association with the event or its organizers, Khan petitioned the Bombay High Court, which stayed the deportation order; he is now requesting the FRRO disclose its evidence so he can properly respond ahead of his next court hearing on November 2.