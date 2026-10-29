Imran Khan Slams 'Vague' FRRO Notice, Demands Evidence In OCI Status Dispute

Imran Khan was detained on an October 10 protest in Mumbai.
He was detained over his support of the anti-CEC protest.
He has been hurled a Leave India notice by FRRO.
Questioning the threat to his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status, Bollywood actor Imran Khan has demanded that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) show him the evidence and police reports behind its show-cause notice. Khan dismissed the agency's allegations as vague, contradictory, and pre-judged, claiming that the authorities are relying on an incomplete Mumbai Police report while denying him access to key records needed to build his defense.
The actor's response emphasised that according to the rules, "not only must the information forming the basis of the proposed action be disclosed to the person concerned, but the evidence and material relied upon by the State authorities in arriving at such a decision must also be furnished to enable the person concerned to effectively respond to and rebut the same."
"The details of the FIR are not being reproduced herein in the interest of brevity, and which already forms a part of your SCN [show-cause notice]. I firmly believe that my statement/version should have been incorporated in the report submitted by Mumbai Police to your office," Khan said.
"The foregoing request, together with the consequential disclosure and furnishing of the aforesaid material, would ensure that I am afforded a 'reasonable opportunity of being heard' in accordance with the statutory scheme of the Act," the actor's response specified.
Khan further slammed the grounds cited in the show-cause notice as "nebulous and contradictory".
Why Is Imran Khan Under The Radar?
A case was registered against actor Imran Khan for alleged involvement in an October 10 protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The rally was organised in solidarity with an agitation by the Cockroach Janta Party. Hitting out at him, the Foreign Regional Registration Centre (FRRO) issued Khan a "Leave India" notice and a show-cause notice regarding the potential revocation of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status. Denying any association with the event or its organizers, Khan petitioned the Bombay High Court, which stayed the deportation order; he is now requesting the FRRO disclose its evidence so he can properly respond ahead of his next court hearing on November 2.
An OCI card does not guarantee a person the same freedom granted under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.