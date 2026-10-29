Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden lead Netflix’s six-part Jane Austen adaptation.
Olivia Colman plays Mrs Bennet alongside Rufus Sewell and Fiona Shaw.
Dolly Alderton writes the series, directed by Euros Lyn for Netflix.
Netflix has released the official trailer for its new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, bringing Jane Austen’s much-loved romance back to the screen. The six-part series stars Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy, with Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell and Fiona Shaw among the supporting cast.
The trailer offers a glimpse of the romance, misunderstandings and family pressures at the heart of the story, while returning to the social expectations that shaped women’s lives in 19th-century England.
Pride and Prejudice trailer: What happens?
The trailer opens with Elizabeth and her elder sister Jane, played by Freya Mavor, discussing their futures on the rooftop at Longbourn. Elizabeth considers the limited choices available to women of her time, from becoming a governess to marrying and raising a family or remaining single.
Olivia Colman plays Mrs Bennet, who is determined to find wealthy husbands for her five daughters. She delivers Austen’s famous opening line, “It is a truth universally acknowledged”, while Rufus Sewell’s Mr Bennet appears more content to observe the household’s chaos.
Jack Lowden’s Darcy is shown exchanging lingering looks with Elizabeth, including a moment beside the piano. Their growing attraction promises the familiar mix of wounded pride, misunderstandings and romantic tension.
The supporting cast includes Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr Wickham and Jamie Demetriou as Mr Collins. Fiona Shaw plays Lady Catherine de Bourgh, while Elizabeth’s sisters Mary, Kitty and Lydia are played by Hopey Parish, Hollie Avery and Rhea Norwood.
What Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden said about the adaptation
Corrin said the new adaptation aims to balance the novel’s original setting with its continuing relevance. Speaking to Tudum, the actor said, “I don't think we've had an adaptation that does the modernity and the authenticity that we love,” adding that “some of the actual social commentary that comes out is really brilliant”.
Lowden described the story’s enduring appeal in romantic terms. “It's so joyous and beautiful and romantic,” he said. “In a world where that takes a back seat, you need any excuse to get joy and romanticism. This is one of the greatest pieces of that kind of work there's ever been”.
When does Pride and Prejudice release on Netflix?
Written by Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, the series follows several earlier adaptations, including the 1995 BBC miniseries starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle and Joe Wright’s 2005 film featuring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.