Tamannaah Bhatia addressed Annu Kapoor’s remarks about her appearance at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026.
She said she listens carefully but chooses what to keep and what to filter out.
The controversy began in 2025 after Kapoor’s comments on Tamannaah during a YouTube interview drew backlash.
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has responded to the dispute over veteran actor Annu Kapoor’s comments on her appearance, saying that a filter is important to what we say. She reacted to the remarks on her complexion at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026.
Tamannaah Bhatia on Annu Kapoor's ‘dudhiya badan’ remark
“I think that as a creative person, our most important task is to listen. And when we listen, what we keep and what we filter is very important to understand,” Tamannaah said at the event.
She added, “And because you are also a woman, you can understand that if we start giving importance to such things, then perhaps we will not be able to move forward in life.”
Her response is a direct public reaction to remarks that triggered a social media backlash last year.
Says her focus is work
“I don’t even see these things. I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career,” Tamannaah said.
“Genuinely, according to me, I want to do my work like a service. And I do that. And maybe that’s why it reaches people, because somewhere it comes from the right place,” added the Vvaan actress.
About Annu Kapoor-Tamannaah's controversy
The controversy began in 2025 when Kapoor spoke on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, where he watched a clip of Tamannaah in the song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. After Mishra said he admired Tamannaah, Kapoor, referring to her appearance, used the phrase dudhiya badan (milky body).
“She is the reason why kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body; if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it’s very good, man… It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night’s sleep,” Kapoor said.
This followed criticism on social media, with users saying that Kapoor had focused on Tamannaah’s looks instead of her performance. They called his remarks misogynistic and sexist.
What Annu Kapoor said about the controversy
Defending his remarks in an interview with Zoom in July this year, Kapoor said the backlash was because of cultural preference for English over Hindi. He suggested that the same sentiment, if expressed in English, would not have triggered the same reaction.
He said he would apologise to Tamannaah if his comments upset her or if she brought the matter to him.