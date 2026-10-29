Jailer 2 Box Office Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Becomes Highest-Grossing Tamil Film, Crosses ₹750 Crore Worldwide

Day 14 breakdown

The Tamil version again led collections on Day 14. It brought in more than ₹3.65 crore from 4,553 shows.

The Telugu version added ₹1.50 crore from 1,736 shows. The Hindi version minted ₹1.20 crore from 4,040 shows, while the Kannada version collected ₹20 lakh from 213 shows.

Here are the day-wise India net figures

Day 1 - ₹59.70 crore

Day 2 - ₹37.10 crore

Day 3 - ₹47.25 crore

Day 4 - ₹55.85 crore

Day 5 - ₹42.35 crore

Day 6 - ₹46.80 crore

Day 7 - ₹28.15 crore

Day 8 - ₹17.15 crore

Day 9 - ₹14.50 crore

Day 10 - ₹24.15 crore

Day 11 - ₹25.70 crore

Day 12 - ₹9.45 crore

Day 13 - ₹8.30 crore

Day 14 - ₹6.55 crore

Total: ₹423 crore