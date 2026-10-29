Jailer 2 Box Office Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Becomes Highest-Grossing Tamil Film, Crosses ₹750 Crore Worldwide

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is inching closer to the ₹500 crore mark in India.
The film’s worldwide gross has reached over ₹750 crore.
On Day 14, the film earned nearly ₹7 crore across 10,542 shows in India.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which hit the screens on October 15, has become the highest-grossing Tamil film ever, with its India net collection crossing ₹400 crore. The film earned nearly ₹7 crore on Day 14 across 10,542 shows, down 21.1% from Tuesday, according to trade analyst Sacnilk.
Jailer 2 box office collection Day 14
On Day 14 (2nd Wednesday), Jailer 2 raked in ₹6.55 crore in India, taking the film’s total India net to ₹423 crore (₹495 crore gross).
Day 14 breakdown
The Tamil version again led collections on Day 14. It brought in more than ₹3.65 crore from 4,553 shows.
The Telugu version added ₹1.50 crore from 1,736 shows. The Hindi version minted ₹1.20 crore from 4,040 shows, while the Kannada version collected ₹20 lakh from 213 shows.
Here are the day-wise India net figures
Day 1 - ₹59.70 crore
Day 2 - ₹37.10 crore
Day 3 - ₹47.25 crore
Day 4 - ₹55.85 crore
Day 5 - ₹42.35 crore
Day 6 - ₹46.80 crore
Day 7 - ₹28.15 crore
Day 8 - ₹17.15 crore
Day 9 - ₹14.50 crore
Day 10 - ₹24.15 crore
Day 11 - ₹25.70 crore
Day 12 - ₹9.45 crore
Day 13 - ₹8.30 crore
Day 14 - ₹6.55 crore
Total: ₹423 crore
Overseas and worldwide collection
Overseas, the Rajinikanth-starrer minted ₹2.50 crore on Day 14. That pushed its total overseas gross to ₹260.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection is ₹755.50 crore.
The film is now eyeing the ₹800 crore mark globally.
About Jailer 2
Nelson Dilipkumar has directed the sequel, which follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Rajinikanth's iconic character. His quiet life faces danger from the criminal underworld, forcing him back into ruthless action to protect his family and his legacy.
Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, S. J. Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff rounded out the cast. Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and Shiva Rajkumar appear in cameo roles.