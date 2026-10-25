Jailer 2 box office collection Day 10

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, after opening at ₹59.70 crore net in India, it slowed down on Day 2 and 3 and picked up momentum on Day 4, raking in ₹55.85 crore. The collections dropped further on Day 5 and Day 6, and on Day 7, Jailer 2 witnessed a huge dip in its earnings. After witnessing further decline on Day 8 and Day 9, it jumped 66.6%, earning ₹24.15 crore across 11,591 shows on Day 10 (2nd Saturday).