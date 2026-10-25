Jailer 2 comes three years after the original.
Nelson Dilipkumar has returned to direct the sequel.
Jailer 2 has made over ₹600 crore at the worldwide box office.
Jailer 2 box office: Rajinikanth-starrer hit the screens on October 15. The collections have slowed, yet the Tamil actioner is inching closer to the ₹700 crore mark worldwide. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film is now ₹25 crore away from beating the lifetime worldwide haul of Rajinikanth’s 2018 film 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide. Vijay’s Leo holds the third spot, with a worldwide collection of ₹605.90 crore.
Jailer 2 box office collection Day 10
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, after opening at ₹59.70 crore net in India, it slowed down on Day 2 and 3 and picked up momentum on Day 4, raking in ₹55.85 crore. The collections dropped further on Day 5 and Day 6, and on Day 7, Jailer 2 witnessed a huge dip in its earnings. After witnessing further decline on Day 8 and Day 9, it jumped 66.6%, earning ₹24.15 crore across 11,591 shows on Day 10 (2nd Saturday).
Language-wise collections
Tamil version earned ₹16.25 crore from 5,545 shows, Telugu minted ₹4.40 crore from 1,835 shows, Hindi version contributed ₹2.90 crore from 4,008 shows, and Kannada version earned ₹60 lakhs from 203 shows.
The total India net collections stand at ₹373 crore (₹436.80 crore gross) so far.
Overseas, the film collected ₹10 crore on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to ₹229.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Jailer 2 stands at ₹666.30 crore.
Rajinikanth's film has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of its predecessor within its first week. The 2023 film amassed ₹604.7 crore worldwide.
It has already marched past Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh and has now surpassed Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 at the worldwide box office to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.
There is no major competitor at the box office now. Ramayana is releasing on November 5, so it might face tough competition from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.
Alongside Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 has a star-studded ensemble cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu and Namo Narayana. Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Shiva Rajkumar have special cameo appearances in the sequel.