Kunal Kohli Flags Alleged Drug Activity At Bandra Skateboard Park, Appeals To Mumbai Police

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has urged Mumbai Police to intervene over alleged drug use and peddling at Bandra’s Carter Road skateboard park, raising concerns about the safety of a public space frequented by children

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Kunal Kohli
Kunal Kohli urges Mumbai Police action Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Kunal Kohli urges Mumbai Police to address alleged drug activity at Carter Road.

  • The filmmaker raises concerns about a Bandra park frequented by children.

  • Kohli previously called on FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe to inspect household refrigerators.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has urged Mumbai Police to intervene over alleged drug activity at the Carter Road skateboard park in Bandra, Mumbai. The director took to social media to flag the presence of a group he accused of using and selling drugs at the public space, which is frequented by children.

Kohli tagged the official Mumbai Police handle in his appeal, describing the situation as a concern that needed to be addressed. However, the allegations made in his post have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether the police have responded.

What did Kunal Kohli say about the Bandra skateboard park?

In his social media post, Kohli wrote, “This group of drug addicts & drug sellers are creating a mess. They sometimes sleep without clothes and are involved in all sorts of activities I can't mention here on social media. I request you to please clear the children’s park of this gang.”

The filmmaker’s appeal highlights concerns about the use of a public recreational space, particularly one children visit. No independent confirmation of the alleged activities was available at the time of publication.

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Kunal Kohli’s earlier social media posts

Kohli has previously used social media to comment on public issues. In an Instagram Story, he jokingly urged Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to inspect kitchen shelves and refrigerators across Indian households for expired food products.

“I request Tukaram Munde to raid kitchen shelves & refrigerators in Indian households across the country. There will be expired items, from years ago, neatly and safely preserved, the bottles & packets wiped clean every month & put back on the shelf or refrigerator never to be used again,” he wrote.

Kohli has also praised Salman Khan for speaking out against paparazzi photographing actresses in inappropriate ways and making comments about people’s bodies and age.

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Films directed by Kunal Kohli

Kohli is known for directing Hindi films including Hum Tum, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and Fanaa, featuring Aamir Khan and Kajol. His other directorial projects include Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Teri Meri Kahaani.

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