Actor Tiger Shroff's shooting incident on October 18 has once again got Bollywood celebrities on their toes. The gunshot attack, whose responsibility was taken by Anil Pandit, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi's Bishnoi gang, was carried out in Mumbai's Juhu area where the actor often goes to play football. The Mumbai police has made eight arrests so far in the case and according to latest development, it has been revealed that actor Ranbir Kapoor was also one of the targets for the accused.
Ranbir Kapoor's house was recceed
According to report in India Today, a source has revealed that the accused shooters also went for a recce to Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra residence. Mumbai police has widened their probe into the matter.
The investigation also brought to light that actor Salman Khan was the initial target for the attack and after conducting a recee, the shooters changed their plans due to the deployed security outside the superstar's residence in Bandra.
Three accused in police custody
The Mumbai Crime Branch has produced Rehan alias Sukka, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and currently living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh, from Haryana, before a magistrate’s court.
The police has sought 14 days of custody, and stated that they need to recover the weapons used in the crime and investigate the conspiracy and motive behind the attack. It was also revealed that two mobile phones have been destroyed and that electronic evidence.
According to the police, the accused were identified through CCTV footage and the tracking of a motorcycle allegedly used in the shooting.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan also shared that five people, including two women, have been apprehended in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and were being brought to Mumbai.