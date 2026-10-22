Actor Tiger Shroff's shooting incident on October 18 has once again got Bollywood celebrities on their toes. The gunshot attack, whose responsibility was taken by Anil Pandit, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi's Bishnoi gang, was carried out in Mumbai's Juhu area where the actor often goes to play football. The Mumbai police has made eight arrests so far in the case and according to latest development, it has been revealed that actor Ranbir Kapoor was also one of the targets for the accused.