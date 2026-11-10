Manoj Bajpayee Calls Bollywood Security Threat ‘Concerning’, Says Crime Has Changed

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the Tiger Shroff firing incident, sharing why the changing nature of crime and security threats in Bollywood is a matter of concern

image Prefer on Google
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee on Tiger Shroff Attack Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Manoj Bajpayee says Bollywood's security threats have changed over the years.

  • Tiger Shroff firing case raises fresh concerns about celebrity safety.

  • Bajpayee hopes government monitoring will make Bollywood safer for actors.

The recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has brought the question of celebrity security in Bollywood back into focus. Actor Manoj Bajpayee has now shared his concerns about the changing nature of threats against film personalities, drawing on his experience of working in the industry during the years when the underworld had a strong presence. Reacting to the incident, he described the sight of celebrities needing heightened security as concerning.

Manoj Bajpayee on the changing security threat in Bollywood

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Bajpayee was asked whether the fear of the underworld was returning to Bollywood. The actor, who was recently seen in Last Man In Tower and Gajab Raat, said he did not believe the situation would return to what it once was.

“It will never go back to the same old time. That time, the industry was the target; right now, it’s not this time. The pace and definition of the crime have changed completely. Now, somebody is sitting somewhere else and sending their shooters to attack a target, and that target may even not be the real target,” he said.

Manoj Bajpayee Busts The Myth Of Film Industry Is 'Fraternity': ‘No Actor Feels Happy On Seeing Someone Else Succeed’

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The actor also pointed to what emerged from the Tiger Shroff firing case, suggesting that the incident showed how someone could become a target unexpectedly.

Related Content
AICWA seeks PM Modi's help on Bollywood security - Instagram
FWICE Seeks Tighter Film Set Security - Instagram
Salman Khan Was Original Target in Firing Prob - Instagram
In this image received on Oct. 19, 2026, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, right, during a meeting with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after unidentified assailants allegedly attacked the actor’s vehicle on Oct. 18, in Mumbai. - | Photo: Handout via PTI

“From Tiger’s incident, what has come to the fore is that he was not the target, but suddenly became one. The whole conversation was about these other stars who were the real target and now they have to surround themselves with utmost safety,” Bajpayee said.

Manoj Bajpayee hopes government action improves celebrity safety

According to statements made by the accused in the case, Salman Khan was allegedly the intended target. The accused also reportedly conducted reconnaissance at the homes of Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. These developments have prompted concerns about the security arrangements surrounding several prominent actors.

Gajab Raat Review | Manoj Bajpayee Faces A System Where Duty Comes At A Price

By Aishani Biswas

Bajpayee, however, expressed hope that the authorities would be able to address the situation. He said, “Yes, it is a matter of concern, but one thing I know is that the state government is looking into it with a lot of concern. They are monitoring the situation and taking all the precautions. I just hope that things get better, more comfortable and safer for all of us.”

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories