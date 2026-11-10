Manoj Bajpayee says Bollywood's security threats have changed over the years.
Tiger Shroff firing case raises fresh concerns about celebrity safety.
Bajpayee hopes government monitoring will make Bollywood safer for actors.
The recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has brought the question of celebrity security in Bollywood back into focus. Actor Manoj Bajpayee has now shared his concerns about the changing nature of threats against film personalities, drawing on his experience of working in the industry during the years when the underworld had a strong presence. Reacting to the incident, he described the sight of celebrities needing heightened security as concerning.
Manoj Bajpayee on the changing security threat in Bollywood
In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Bajpayee was asked whether the fear of the underworld was returning to Bollywood. The actor, who was recently seen in Last Man In Tower and Gajab Raat, said he did not believe the situation would return to what it once was.
“It will never go back to the same old time. That time, the industry was the target; right now, it’s not this time. The pace and definition of the crime have changed completely. Now, somebody is sitting somewhere else and sending their shooters to attack a target, and that target may even not be the real target,” he said.
The actor also pointed to what emerged from the Tiger Shroff firing case, suggesting that the incident showed how someone could become a target unexpectedly.
“From Tiger’s incident, what has come to the fore is that he was not the target, but suddenly became one. The whole conversation was about these other stars who were the real target and now they have to surround themselves with utmost safety,” Bajpayee said.
Manoj Bajpayee hopes government action improves celebrity safety
According to statements made by the accused in the case, Salman Khan was allegedly the intended target. The accused also reportedly conducted reconnaissance at the homes of Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. These developments have prompted concerns about the security arrangements surrounding several prominent actors.
Bajpayee, however, expressed hope that the authorities would be able to address the situation. He said, “Yes, it is a matter of concern, but one thing I know is that the state government is looking into it with a lot of concern. They are monitoring the situation and taking all the precautions. I just hope that things get better, more comfortable and safer for all of us.”