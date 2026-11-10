Bhogi is not releasing on the scheduled date, i.e. November 12.
CBFC has sent the Sampath Nandi film to its revising committee after the examining committee screening.
The November 7 trailer launch and pre-release event in Hyderabad was cancelled at the last minute.
Bhogi, starring Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran, will no longer release in theatres on November 12 after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sent the film to its revising committee. The examining committee had already screened it before forwarding it for another round of review.
Why is Bhogi postponed?
Bhogi's postponement follows an 11-hour scrapping of the trailer event and pre-release gathering before Diwali. is directed by Sampath Nandi.
Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the production house, hasn't announced the new release date. Trade sources and people close to the film told Hindustan Times that Bhogi is awaiting CBFC clearance, and the revising-committee process could take some time.
The film is still showing November 12 on BookMyShow and District, although bookings have not opened.
The earlier setback came when the November 7 trailer launch and pre-release event was pulled at the last minute.
Around 7 PM that evening, Sampath and the producers put out a note telling fans the event was off. It carried the title “Trailer launch & pre-release event postponed”.
It read, “We regret to share that today's trailer launch and pre-release event at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad, has been postponed due to unforeseen technical issues, we know many of you had been waiting for this evening, and we are truly sorry for the disappointment. The new date will be announced shortly. Thank you for your love, understanding and unconditional support. With gratitude, Team Bhogi.”
Earlier CBFC precedent
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, went through a similar process ahead of its scheduled release in January for Pongal.
That film also went to the revising committee at the last minute. Its producer later took the board to court but won no relief, and the film finally reached theatres in July.
The CBFC issued a fresh advisory in October. It said unfinished films will not be taken up for certification and that titles and release dates can change, no matter how a film is promoted. Sampath’s previous film was Odela 2 (2025), starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Hebah Patel.