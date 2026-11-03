Jana Nayagan and other films face CBFC scrutiny

The controversy also brings back attention to Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which faced a lengthy certification delay ahead of its intended Pongal release in January. The film was referred to a revising committee shortly before its scheduled release, prompting the makers to approach the court. They did not receive relief at the time. The film eventually reached cinemas in July after the makers complied with changes sought by the board.