Honey Trehan criticises the latest CBFC advisory over freedom of speech.
The Satluj director describes the guidelines as ‘cowardice and Dictatorship’.
Jana Nayagan also faced months of delay during its CBFC certification process.
Satluj director Honey Trehan has criticised the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) latest advisory for filmmakers, describing the new guidelines as an example of what he called ‘cowardness and dictatorship’. His remarks have added to the debate surrounding the board's certification process and its implications for creative freedom in Indian cinema.
Trehan shared his reaction on Instagram Stories after news of the advisory began circulating widely on Monday. He reposted a poster of Satluj shared by Variety India, which carried the text ‘New CBFC guidelines for filmmakers’. The filmmaker then added his own criticism of the development.
Honey Trehan calls new CBFC advisory ‘cowardness’
Sharing his response, Trehan wrote, “New Guidelines shows and underlines the Cowardness & the Dictatorship in the country not the Democratic approach towards the freedom of speech.”
The filmmaker's comments come amid concerns over the certification process, particularly the scrutiny of film content and the changes filmmakers may be asked to make before receiving certification. The latest advisory has also drawn attention to the requirements for submitting completed films and the board's approach to titles and certification timelines.
Trehan's film Satluj, formerly titled Punjab '95, has itself faced a prolonged certification dispute. The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has remained caught in the CBFC process despite the attention surrounding its subject.
Jana Nayagan and other films face CBFC scrutiny
The controversy also brings back attention to Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which faced a lengthy certification delay ahead of its intended Pongal release in January. The film was referred to a revising committee shortly before its scheduled release, prompting the makers to approach the court. They did not receive relief at the time. The film eventually reached cinemas in July after the makers complied with changes sought by the board.
Several other films have also faced cuts to scenes or changes to their titles during certification, keeping the relationship between filmmakers and the CBFC under scrutiny.