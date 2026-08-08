Honey Trehan Reacts As Gullaks Are Kept In Gurudwaras To Recover Satluj’s Losses

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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The director has addressed reports of gullaks placed in Gurudwaras across India and abroad to recover Satluj's financial losses, clarifying that he and his producers cannot accept any money, gifts, or donations for the biopic.

Satlujs Losses
Honey Trehan On Gurudwara Gullaks Collecting Funds Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Gurudwara gullaks in India and abroad are collecting funds for Satluj's losses.

  • Honey Trehan has refused all monetary support offered for the Khalra biopic.

  • Satluj was removed from Zee5 within 48 hours of its 3 July debut.

Honey Trehan has spoken about the emotional response to his Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic Satluj, revealing that well-wishers have set up gullaks in Gurudwaras in India and abroad to help recover the film's financial losses, though the makers cannot accept any such money. Satluj, formerly titled Panjab '95 and starring Diljit Dosanjh, streamed on Zee5 on 3 July but was pulled from the platform within 48 hours after it emerged the project lacked certification for a theatrical release.

Honey Trehan addresses the gesture

Taking to Instagram, Honey Trehan wrote a note describing the reaction the film had received since its brief window online. Messages, calls and posts from admirers of the Khalra family and Diljit Dosanjh had reportedly poured in, with some fans organising gullaks in Gurudwaras to offset the producers' losses. The gesture was described as touching, though it was firmly declined, with Trehan stressing that neither he nor his producers could accept money, gifts or donations tied to the film.

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Team Satluj distances itself from collections

Trehan and producers RSVP were said to have made peace with the losses, framing the biopic as a tribute to human rights and Khalra's memory rather than a commercial venture. It was clarified on record that funds gathered in the film's name were unconnected to the official team, and audiences were urged to treat their support as shared remembrance rather than financial rescue.

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Still - X

An Information and Broadcasting Ministry official had earlier told ANI that the film bypassed the certification process required for a theatrical release, opting instead for a title change and a direct OTT debut.

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Honey Trehan Defends Satluj, Explains Why Film Doesn't Focus On Khalra's Politics

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Following its removal, unauthorised downloads and public screenings of Satluj were reported, keeping the film in circulation after its brief and contested release window on Zee5 in early July.

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