Honey Trehan Reacts As Gullaks Are Kept In Gurudwaras To Recover Satluj’s Losses

Honey Trehan addresses the gesture

Taking to Instagram, Honey Trehan wrote a note describing the reaction the film had received since its brief window online. Messages, calls and posts from admirers of the Khalra family and Diljit Dosanjh had reportedly poured in, with some fans organising gullaks in Gurudwaras to offset the producers' losses. The gesture was described as touching, though it was firmly declined, with Trehan stressing that neither he nor his producers could accept money, gifts or donations tied to the film.