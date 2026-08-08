William Orbit, Madonna's Grammy-Winning Producer, Dies At 69

Orbit was best known for his work on Madonna’s 1998 album, Ray of Light. The album broke out as one of Madonna’s most successful, with multiplatinum sales and three Grammy wins. Ray of Light sold more than 4 million copies in the United States alone. Orbit and Madonna collaborated again for Beautiful Stranger, a Grammy-winning single from the soundtrack of 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and for an electro-pop cover of Don McLean’s American Pie that featured in the 2000 movie The Next Best Thing, in which Madonna starred.