The Odyssey Storms Past $1 Billion At Box Office, Christopher Nolan's Third Film To Hit Milestone

The Odyssey has officially entered the billion-dollar club.
This is Christopher Nolan's third film to hit the mark.
His last film to do so was The Dark Knight Rises.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has just crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office, becoming the fifth movie of 2026 to do so to date. This is the third Nolan film to reach $1 billion, joining the Batman films The Dark Knight in 2008 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. Now The Odyssey sets its sights on the all-time box office record for an R-rated film, currently held by the 2024 Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine with $1.33 billion.
The Odyssey Box Office Collections
The Odyssey is holding fort admirably, while battling Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day that blazed into cinemas just last week and landed a record-shattering $932 million opening weekend. After concluding three weeks in theatres, The Odyssey has now earned $429.6 million in North America and $578.8 million overseas. This gives the film a worldwide haul of $1.009 billion. Variety added that Imax's portion of The Odyssey ticket sales amount to a whopping $257 million.
There have been a slew of $1 billion movies to emerge throughout 2026 as the summer continues. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Toy Story 5 crossed the mark earlier this year. Spider-Man: Brand New Day reached the number just days ago and broke a few records along the way. Music biopic Michael also passed the $1 billion mark, which is also going to have a sequel.
The Odyssey Details
The Odyssey seems determined to be Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film ever, surpassing the $1.085 billion of The Dark Knight Rises. Based on Homer's epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on a fraught ten-year journey back home after the Trojan War. The film also stars Anne Hathaway as his wife, Penelope, and Tom Holland as his son, Telemachus, along with Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, and Zendaya in key roles.
The Odyssey is touted to be a major awards season contender. Nolan's previous film, Oppenheimer, swept several Oscars.