The Odyssey Storms Past $1 Billion At Box Office, Christopher Nolan's Third Film To Hit Milestone

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has just crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office, becoming the fifth movie of 2026 to do so to date. This is the third Nolan film to reach $1 billion, joining the Batman films The Dark Knight in 2008 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. Now The Odyssey sets its sights on the all-time box office record for an R-rated film, currently held by the 2024 Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine with $1.33 billion.