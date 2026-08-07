Gareth Edwards Quits Jurassic World Rebirth Sequel Directing Duties

Gareth Edwards isn't returning for Jurassic World Rebirth sequel.
Jurassic World Rebirth scored a dazzling success on its relatively modest budget.
A quest for a new successor is underway.
Jurassic World Rebirth director Gareth Edwards won't be returning to helm the sequel. On Universal's part, the studio released a short statement simply, amicably saying: “We had an incredible experience working with Gareth on Jurassic World Rebirth.” Edwards' successor is primed to become the sixth director the Jurassic franchise has had across its 33-year history.
Deadline reported that Edwards would not be coming back after all, citing creative differences. He will now “focus on other original projects he is developing” as the search for a new director begins.
Jurassic World Rebirth Success
A script has already been penned by David Koepp, who famously wrote the script for the original Jurassic Park film in 1993 and 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Rebirth’s stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey are also expected to return, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet. The film grossed over $750 million at the box office, in part due to its massive opening weekend, where it raked up $300 million globally. It wasn't critically loved but did make a lot of money on its relatively modest $180m-ish budget.
Shoot on the sequel will be underway next year. Edwards is otherwise best known for Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Creator.