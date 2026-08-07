Gareth Edwards Quits Jurassic World Rebirth Sequel Directing Duties

A script has already been penned by David Koepp, who famously wrote the script for the original Jurassic Park film in 1993 and 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Rebirth’s stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey are also expected to return, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet. The film grossed over $750 million at the box office, in part due to its massive opening weekend, where it raked up $300 million globally. It wasn't critically loved but did make a lot of money on its relatively modest $180m-ish budget.