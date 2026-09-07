Kane Parsons Returning To Direct Backrooms 2 For A24

Kane Parsons is reportedly developing a sequel to Backrooms.
Backrooms is A24's highest-grossing film ever.
Backrooms 2 will also be helmed by Parsons.
A sequel to Backrooms, one of the year's biggest horror hits alongside Curry Barker's Obsession, is in the works. Kane Parsons is returning to helm. Dread Central was the one to report the sequel being in the pipeline.
In an interview with Variety back in May, director Kane Parsons has spoken about a possible sequel: "Backrooms has always been planned to be more of a series that goes outside the confines of this film...I've got a contract, and I got a hold at my end, and that means I am definitely not done with Backrooms." It appears that the sequel might be coming along far too quicker than initially estimated. Dread Central says that "an official announcement is imminent" and that it has confirmation that "Backrooms 2 will be Parsons' next movie."
Backrooms Details
Backrooms is the most successful film in A24 history. It opened with an $81M weekend and finished its run with nearly $400M worldwide against a modest $10M budget. Backrooms grew out of picture of a strange, liminal space that caught the eye of Kane Parsons, who then spun it into a horror web series on YouTube that went viral. This led A24 to pick up the project and turn it into an indie horror film, which was directed by the YouTuber himself.
Backrooms follows people who become connected to the mysterious Backrooms, an endless alternate space filled with strange environments and terrifying entities. The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell, and Avan Jogia. Roberto Patino penned the screenplay, while Shawn Levy and James Wan are among the film’s many producers.
Parsons recently signed a 3-year deal with A24 worth around $65M. He was just 17 when A24 hired him to make a feature film expansion of his webseries. Parsons is also developing another project with Backrooms producer and mentor Osgood Perkins.