Kane Parsons Returning To Direct Backrooms 2 For A24

In an interview with Variety back in May, director Kane Parsons has spoken about a possible sequel: "Backrooms has always been planned to be more of a series that goes outside the confines of this film...I've got a contract, and I got a hold at my end, and that means I am definitely not done with Backrooms." It appears that the sequel might be coming along far too quicker than initially estimated. Dread Central says that "an official announcement is imminent" and that it has confirmation that "Backrooms 2 will be Parsons' next movie."