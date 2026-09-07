Australia Announce 16-Player Squad For Key World Test Championship Series Against South Africa

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Australia have named a 16-player squad led by Pat Cummins for next month's three-match World Test Championship series in South Africa. The crucial October tour marks their first encounter since the previous WTC Final at Lord's, directly impacting both top-ranked teams' chances of qualifying for next year's decider at The Oval

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Pat Cummins will lead Australia's 16-player squad for the three-Test World Test Championship tour of South Africa. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Summary of this article

  • Pat Cummins will lead Australia's 16-player squad for the three-Test World Test Championship tour of South Africa beginning in October

  • The series is the first clash between the two sides since South Africa defeated Australia in last year's WTC Final at Lord's

  • Table-toppers Australia and second-placed South Africa will compete to determine qualification for the final at The Oval

Australia have announced a 16-player squad for next month’s three-Test World Test Championship tour of South Africa, a series that could influence the race to next year’s final at The Oval.

It will be the first time the teams have met since last year’s World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, where South Africa beat Australia. With Australia leading the standings and South Africa second, the outcome could help decide who reaches the next decider.

Australia have kept their fast-bowling core together and retained Marnus Labuschagne despite a poor run with the bat. The right-hander has not made a century since July 2023, according to cricmetric.com.

Squad Selection

Australia’s 16-man group includes all their experienced fast bowlers, with conditions expected to bring seam and bounce into play. Pat Cummins leads the side, with Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland also in the squad.

Labuschagne keeps his place despite his lean run. He is part of a batting group that also includes Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith and Cooper Connolly.

The all-round options are Cameron Green and Beau Webster. Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann and Michael Neser are the three additions from the squad that missed the recent home series against Bangladesh, according to hindustantimes.com, with Australia bringing them in as extra cover for South African conditions.

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Bailey Explains Balance

George Bailey pointed to the tight schedule behind the squad build. “This is a reasonably condensed three-game series, on the back of six one-day internationals, with only short breaks between each game,” the chair of selectors said.

He added: “The squad provides balance and options for each Test and the variety of conditions we may face.”

Also Read: Faf Du Plessis Revisits 2018 Sandpaper Gate Fallout, Criticises Cricket Australia’s Handling Of Bans

Tour And Standings

This trip also marks Australia's first Test tour of South Africa since the 2018 series.

Only five players in this squad have previously toured South Africa in a Test party — Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc, Smith and Renshaw.

The standings add weight to the contest. Australia are first in the World Test Championship table, while reigning champions South Africa are second, according to icc-cricket.com.

Fixtures And Squad

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Series schedule:

  • First Test: October 9-13, Durban

  • Second Test: October 18-22, Gqeberha

  • Third Test: October 27-31, Johannesburg

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