Ajit Agarkar-Led Selection Committee’s ‘Desperation Move’ To Pick Full-Strength Squad A Mistake, Says Kris Srikkanth

However, Srikkant believes the players should be added to the squad after all required tests are done. “These four have not proved match fitness. So, on what basis are they subject to fitness? Just because you prove your fitness at the Bengaluru CoE, does that mean you're fit? That’s how Harshit Rana went to England, and then what happened to him there? So match-fitness is important,” said Srikkanth.