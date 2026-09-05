Uruguay Preliminary Squad Vs India: Diego Forlan Names Strong 46-Man List - Check Who's In

Diego Forlan names a 46-man Uruguay squad, with Luis Suarez missing
India are set to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in a packed international run
India vs Panama has been rescheduled to September 25 in Bengaluru
Uruguay head coach Diego Forlán has unveiled a 46-player preliminary squad for the national team’s upcoming Asia tour, with a number of high-profile names included ahead of their international friendly against India in Kolkata on October 6.
The provisional list features 21 members of Uruguay’s 26-man squad from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Among the prominent inclusions are Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.
Nahitan Nandez has been recalled, while Lucas Torreira, who previously played for Arsenal, is also back in the national setup. Naturalised defender Alexander Barboza has earned a place in the squad as well.
One notable absentee is Luis Suarez. The 39-year-old Inter Miami striker had been linked with a possible return to international football following Forlán’s appointment, but he has not been included in the coach’s first preliminary list.
Suárez last played for Uruguay in 2024. He shared the national team dressing room with Forlán during Uruguay’s memorable 2010 World Cup campaign in South Africa, where they reached the semi-finals. The two were also part of the squad that lifted the Copa América title in 2011.
Forlán, who collected 112 caps and scored 36 goals for Uruguay between 2002 and 2014, returned to the national setup in August. The former striker has taken charge of both the senior side and the under-20 team.
His first assignment with the senior team will involve three matches in Asia. Uruguay will begin against Japan in Rifu on September 24 before travelling to Seoul for a meeting with South Korea on September 28. They will then head to Kolkata to take on India on October 6.
The match against India will have added significance for Forlán, who is set to return to the country almost 10 years after his stint in the Indian Super League. He played for Mumbai City FC in 2016 during the early years of the competition.
For India, the Uruguay match forms part of a demanding sequence of international friendlies featuring three opponents with World Cup experience.
The Indian team are scheduled to face Panama in Bengaluru on September 25, Brazil in Kolkata on October 3 and Uruguay in Kolkata on October 6.
The Panama fixture was originally scheduled for September 26 but has now been brought forward by a day.
India vs Panama Friendly Rescheduled
The India-Panama friendly in Bengaluru has been moved to September 25 because the Sree Kanteerava Stadium is scheduled to host the Bengaluru Marathon on September 27.
With preparations for the marathon requiring the venue to be made available ahead of the event, the football fixture has been advanced by 24 hours.
The change means India will now begin their international run against Panama on September 25 before travelling to Kolkata for the Brazil game on October 3. The Blue Tigers will then face Uruguay three days later at the same venue.
The revised India schedule is:
India vs Panama — September 25, Bengaluru
India vs Brazil — October 3, Kolkata
India vs Uruguay — October 6, Kolkata
The Uruguay fixture will bring one of the biggest names in the country's football history back to Indian soil, while also providing India with an opportunity to test themselves against another high-profile international side.
Uruguay’s 46-Man Preliminary Squad
Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarín, Ignacio de Arruabarrena, Sebastián Jaume, Thiago Cardozo.
Defenders: Kevin Amaro, José Luis Rodríguez, Guillermo Varela, Nahitan Nández, Santiago Mouriño, Nicolás Marichal, Ronald Araújo, Alexander Barboza, José María Giménez, Juan Rodríguez, Sebastián Boselli, Santiago Bueno, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera, Joaquín Piquerez, Lucas Olaza, Marcelo Saracchi, Juan Manuel Sanabria.
Midfielders: Emiliano Martínez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Bernal, Santiago Homenchenko, Federico Valverde, Agustín Canobbio, Matías Abaldo, Facundo Pellistri, Luciano Rodríguez, Maximiliano Araújo, Lucas Villalba, Brian Rodríguez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Diego Rossi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
Forwards: Martín Satriano, Agustín A. Martínez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Viñas, Miguel Merentiel, Darwin Núñez, Álvaro Rodríguez.