Real Betis 1-0 Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27: Los Blancos Handed First Loss As Valles Saves Late Kylian Mbappé Penalty

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Real Betis defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in a La Liga clash at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium on Friday after Álvaro Valles saved Kylian Mbappé's stoppage-time penalty. Troy Parrott's 81st-minute strike secured the upset, handing manager Jose Mourinho his first defeat since returning to the bench as Madrid squandered vital chances to equalise

image Prefer on Google
real betis vs real madrid la liga 2026-27 match report Estadio La Cartuja
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, reacts after missing a penalty kick in front of Betis' goalkeeper Alvaro Valles during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid in Seville. Jose Breton/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Real Betis secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Real Madrid at La Cartuja Stadium on Friday

  • Troy Parrott scored the decisive goal for Betis in the 81st minute of the La Liga encounter

  • Goalkeeper Álvaro Valles saved an injury-time penalty from Kylian Mbappé to seal the win

Álvaro Valles saved Kylian Mbappé’s injury-time penalty as Real Betis beat Real Madrid 1-0 in La Liga on Friday, handing Jose Mourinho his first defeat since returning to the Madrid bench this season.

The late stop at La Cartuja Stadium sealed an upset after Troy Parrott put Betis ahead in the 81st minute. Madrid had pushed for an equaliser but could not find a way past Valles, who also denied Jude Bellingham early in the game with a diving save.

Mbappé looked set to rescue a point when Madrid won a spot kick deep into added time. Instead, his miss left Madrid with its first match loss of the campaign under Mourinho and gave Betis a result that turned on one decisive moment.

Also Read: Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League 2026-27: Isak Double Delivers First Victory For Andoni Iraola's Reds

Valles Saves Penalty

Valles held firm.

Vinícius Júnior won the penalty after dribbling down the left side of the endline and drawing a foul from Betis defender Natan, who slid into him. Mbappé then stutter-stepped in his run-up and aimed low to the left, but Valles read it right and smothered the shot.

Related Content
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior after scoring his sides third goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid. - Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe takes a shot during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain. - Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

The Betis goalkeeper said preparation helped him guess the right side. “We were sure we had it, but of course you also need a bit of luck,” Valles said about predicting Mbappé's strike. “He is very good at trying to make you commit early and not showing you where he is aiming. I was fortunate to stop it.”

The save sparked wild celebrations. Valles roared after the stop and then gave Mbappé a chest bump as the Madrid forward stood stunned.

Mbappé’s Missed Chances

It was a rare off night.

Mbappé has scored in two of three games this season, including one hat trick, but he struggled in Seville. Before the penalty miss, he wasted a double chance in the first half after Vinícius set him up with Valles out of position.

Both of Mbappé’s back-to-back efforts struck different Betis defenders. He also sent another shot against the goal frame as Madrid failed to turn pressure into goals.

The France forward led the World Cup in scoring this summer and will soon get another chance to respond. Madrid host Inter Milan in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories